"I became this one-dimensional character"— Ellen DeGeneres jokes about her talk show controversy on stand-up stage

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres opened up about the controversy surrounding the Ellen DeGeneres Show, which came to an end in May 2022. The comedian returned to the stage on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, for the opening night of Ellen's Last Stand...Up Tour. She was performing at Largo at the Coronet Theater in Los Angeles, nearly two years after her show ended. She claimed that she was "kicked out of" show business for "being mean."

She noted that there were "no mean people in show business," before adding that she was looked at as someone "who gave stuff away and danced up steps."

"I became this one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced up steps. Do you know how hard it is to dance up steps? Would a mean person dance up steps? Had I ended my show by saying, 'Go f*ck yourself,' people would've been pleasantly surprised," Ellen stated.

The former talk-show host was referring to The Ellen DeGeneres Show coming to an end in May 2022. The show had ended after reports of an alleged toxic on-set atmosphere, including incidents of racism, s*xual misconduct, and intimidation came out in May 2021. While the show aired, Ellen would end the episodes by saying, "Be kind to one another," which was something that was picked on after the allegations came out.

"It's hard to dance when you're crying"— Ellen DeGeneres recalls the aftermath of the scandal

Ellen DeGeneres, who made her biggest public appearance since her show ended in 2022, claimed that she had been keeping a low profile, following the controversy. The show was sold out, with 200 people in attendance and Ellen began it by claiming that she would say that she didn't care what people thought of her. However, she added that she realized that she would say it at the "height of my popularity.

"I used to say that I didn’t care what other people thought of me and I realized... I said that at the height of my popularity," the talk-show host said.

DeGeneres then explained that this was the second time she was "kicked out" of the show business. The 66-year-old was referring to her 90s sitcom Ellen, which was canceled after she came out as a lesbian on The Oprah Winfrey Show. She then went on to say that she might be kicked out a third time because she was "mean, old, and gay."

Later, in a Q&A session with the audience, the former talk show host admitted that she had a hard time coming to terms with the scandal. People reported DeGeneres stating that the ordeal destroyed her TV persona. She also admitted that the hate went on for a long time and she avoided looking at the news.

"I just thought, ‘Well this is not the way I wanted to end my career, but this is the way it’s ending.’ ...I just hated the way the show ended. I love that show so much and I just hated that the last time people would see me is that way," DeGeneres said.

People reported that one of the audience members asked Ellen DeGeneres if she continued dancing during the tough times. She stated that she didn't and added that it was "hard to dance while you're crying." She added that the time also affected her relationship with Portia de Rossi, her wife of 16 years.

According to Variety, the 66-year-old commented that she couldn't "gain perspective" or make herself understand that "it wasn't personal." Concluding her show, Ellen DeGeneres told the crowd she was happy to be on stage and provide some joy during a scary time.

"I think that we need more laughter and less drama," she added.

According to Deadline, Ellen DeGeneres has a new Netflix special scheduled to be taped this fall.