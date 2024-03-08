What did Sharon Osbourne say about James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres? Ozzy Osbourne’s wife slams talk show hosts

Sharon Osbourne, the British-American television personality and music manager, recently called out James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres for allegedly dropping names and more.

The 71-year-old appeared on the British reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother on Thursday, March 7, 2024. In the preview clip, she discussed celebrities who often liked to brag about designer clothing items, as per The Independent. Talking to her longtime friend, Louis Walsh, she said:

"I’ll tell you who does that, James Corden. He does that all the time. I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes,’ and he goes, ‘Yeah, Stella McCartney.’ I’m like, I didn’t ask you who made them, I just said I like your shoes."

After talking about the former Late Late Show host, Osbourne seemingly implied her thoughts about Ellen Degeneres. When Walsh asked, "And Ellen DeGeneres?" Sharon simply made a vomiting gesture at the mention of the A-List celebrity, as per Fox News.

Sharon Osbourne slams Ellen DeGeneres, Anna Wintour, and James Corden

Sharon Osbourne has been announced to appear in the British show Celebrity Big Brother house for five dates, staying as a "lodger" on the show. She filmed on Monday, March 4, 2024, and will be present on the eviction night on Friday, March 8, 2024.

On Thursday, the wife of rock star Ozzy Osbourne did not hold back while expressing her thoughts about Ellen DeGeneres, Anna Wintour, and James Corden. As per New York Post, Sharon Osbourne was joined by 12 other celebrities on the British reality TV show as they spoke about other celeb stories.

Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton’s uncle, talked about people boasting about meeting celebrities. He said:

"When my friends talk about people they know or people they’ve met, they always take the mick and say, ‘Well if you drop the names, I’ll pick them up for you.'"

Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh stepped into the conversation, calling out James Corden. According to The Independent, they spoke about how the talk show host always name-dropped designers when Sharon complimented his outfit. She added:

"He constantly, constantly throws out names. He always did. When he got to America, he played the LA game really well."

Walsh chimed in by mentioning the Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour. When Sharon said "the LA game," she allegedly meant how celebrities tend to change their personalities and meet other famous people. As per The Mirror, Louis said:

"Kissing all the right people. Anna Wintour, mwah, mwah."

Sharon Osbourne replied:

"Oh, she loves [Corden], she loves him. But who loves Anna Wintour? I think she’s a C-word."

Walsh agreed with the television personality saying:

"Yeah, she is."

He then moved on to ask about Sharon's thoughts on Ellen DeGeneres, and the music manager simply mimed a vomiting sound, as per Fox News.

In recent years, James Corden and Ellen Degeneres have received a lot of backlash over alleged rumors of unkind behavior. As reported by New York Post, in 2022, the British host was labeled a “tiny cretin of a man” by a New York City restaurant owner Keith McNally.

McNally revealed that James had been rude to a staff member at his Balthazar restaurant. The owner had initially banned Corden from dining there ever again. However, both parties later decided to settle their dispute after receiving apologies from each other.

As per New York Post, Ellen DeGeneres, on the other hand, became a highly controversial topic after allegations of Ellen having a “toxic workplace environment” behind the scenes surfaced in 2020. The news shocked many fans as the host had a contrasting affable public image along with her catchphrase, “be kind.”

Ellen and James have since left talk show television, leaving in May 2022 and April 2023, respectively, as per People.