"Not Sharon coming for Adele!": Celebrity Big Brother fans slam Osbourne for calling singer "fake"

The contestants on Celebrity Big Brother are no strangers to stirring controversy, and this season, that person seems to be Sharon Osbourne. Wife of Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne, she is the designated house lodge for this season and is famously known for her brutal opinions.

On Thursday's episode, she set her sights on Rolling in the Deep singer Adele, calling her "fake" for her pronounced Cockney accent. However, netizens were not amused by Osbourne's minced words. Several took offense at her remarks, with one user posting on X:

"Not Sharon coming for Adele!"

Netizens outraged by Sharon Osbourne calling Adele "fake" in Celebrity Big Brother

The 2024 edition of Celebrity Big Brother aired its first episode on March 4 and is hailed as the shortest season of the celebrity edition since 2015. But the duration did not seem to deter the contestants, as they went about each other without holding back.

While Sharon Osbourne is known for her candor, last night's episode of Celebrity Big Brother seemed to have upset social media as Osbourne fired shots at singer Adele, calling her "fake" for her Cockney accent. Netizens rushed to defend Adele, claiming that Osbourne took things too far.

Adele is not the only celebrity to be called out by Osbourne in Celebrity Big Brother

According to the Mirror, Adele was not the only celebrity to be called out by Sharon Osbourne on Celebrity Big Brother. The latter disparagingly mentioned James Cordon, calling him a "name dropper" in yesterday's rant.

"I tell you who does that, James Corden. He's that all the time. I go to him: 'I really like your shoes' and he goes 'Stella McCartney'. I didn't ask you who made them - I just said I like your shoes. He constantly and constantly throws out names. When he got to America, he played the LA game really well."

She also branded Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief, the "c-word" before moving on to TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres, making a retching sound at her name.

The conversation steered to Adele as Osbourne imitated the singer's distinct Cockney accent, saying, “Oh, love, oh, I’m Adele, I’m so English.” When Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, rushed to the singer's defense, Osbourne continued her mocking, saying:

“It’s like, cut the crap – you don’t talk like that anymore. Just sing, just be true to who you are. But she does all this old English, you know?”

As per The Independent, Sharon Osbourne is Celebrity Big Brother's first-ever lodger, meaning she will stay at the house for just a week instead of the customary three weeks.

But she revealed on her first night at the house that she would be staying for just five days, as she did not want to stay away for a long time from her husband, who suffers from Parkinson's disease.

While she claimed that he was doing okay, she also said that he seemed to be missing her and sounded miserable when she spoke to him over the phone.

Celebrity Big Brother is currently airing on ITV1 and ITVX at 9 pm, from Sunday to Friday, every week.