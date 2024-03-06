Celebrity Big Brother 2024 episode 1: Recap and more details explored 

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 kicked off with a remarkable first episode that aired on March 4, 2024, on ITV. The first episode of the latest season set the ball rolling in terms of establishing the playing field for the contestants and also went on to reveal the identities of all the housemates for this season.

During the premiere episode, familiar hosts AJ Odudo and Will Best welcomed the house guests one by one, some of whom managed to cause a stir to announce their presence.

The program is essentially a celebrity take on the well-known reality television program, Big Brother.

In Celebrity Big Brother 2024, celebrities will compete be forgoing luxury in order to take part in nominations and difficult tasks without being able to communicate with the outside world. Of course, Big Brother will film them at all times, what with hundreds of cameras trained on them.

What happened in Celebrity Big Brother 2024 episode 1?

After a six-year hiatus, the ITV show has once again returned to television. During the first episode, all the housemates were introduced one by one as they entered the Big Brother house.

Sharon Osbourne was the first to enter as a celebrity lodger. The OG and veteran reality star was informed by the hosts that her task in the Big Brother house would be to covertly suggest three inmates for removal.

Louis Walsh trailed closely behind, and following a heartfelt reunion, it was disclosed that the two would have to collaborate to determine which housemates would be put to the public vote.

It was then time for the new group of housemates to move in, and Sharon and Louis were dispatched to a hidden chamber to observe the incoming residents. The celebs that came were Gary Goldsmith - who happens to be Kate Middleton's uncle - Colson Smith, Nikita Kuzmin, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Zeze Millz, Levi Roots, Marisha Wallace, and David Potts were the next celebrities to enter the house. Finally, Fern Britton, Bradley Riches, and Lauren Simon, made their entry.

Louis and Sharon, meanwhile, were keeping a close eye on each housemate from their underground hideout and determined that Gary, Zeze, and David were going up for public voting.

Big Brother disclosed that Louis and Sharon had been "judged" by two anonymous celebrities as the well-known housemates got to know one another. Three selected players may face eviction on the upcoming second episode that airs on Friday, March 9, according to an exclusive first look at Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.

How is Celebrity Big Brother 2024 different from Big Brother?

The main difference is that anyone can register to be a part of Big Brother.

On the other hand, housemates are recruited to participate in Celebrity Big Brother, which is similar to I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!. It allows the audience to see famous people being watched by cameras all day and night, including at times when they are at their most vulnerable.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 episode 2 airs on Friday, March 9, 2024 on ITV.