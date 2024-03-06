'Meghan lives rent free in people's head': Celebrity Big Brother fans react to Sharon Osbourne and Gary Goldsmith bashing Duchess of Sussex

Celebrity Big Brother contestants Sharon Osburne and Gary Goldsmith discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the first time on Tuesday's (March 5) segment of the show. In their conversation, Osburne suggested that Harry and Meghan's popularity in LA is "dwindling."

Goldsmith, Kate Middleton's uncle, asked the TV personality what the "vibe" was like about Harry and Meghan. Osburne mentioned that "everyone" was "fed up" with the Sussexes' "moaning."

Goldsmith slammed the Duchess of Sussex and called her a "stick in the spokes" as he discussed the royals on the show. Osburne and Louis Walsh asked Goldsmith more questions about the Sussexes, leading to the billionaire sharing that Harry was "really, really loved" before Meghan created "so much drama."

Meanwhile, Celebrity Big Brother viewers and fans were quick to react to the Tuesday episode as one user mentioned that Meghan Markle lives "rent-free" in people's heads.

Celebrity Big Brother fans trolled Goldsmith and Osburne for their comments on the Sussexes

Fans of the popular reality show CBB quickly reacted to Osburne and Goldsmith's discussion about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Tuesday's episode.

Fans also commented on Goldsmith, criticizing him for blaming Meghan for "everything" despite never meeting her.

Goldsmith revealed on Celebrity Big Brother that Kate, William, and Harry were a "threesome"

Gary Goldsmith mentioned on Celebrity Big Brother that he is "of the opinion" that Harry was "massively loved" when he was in a "threesome" with Prince William and Kate.

"I have the opinion that Harry was really, really, really loved, massively loved, and when they were a threesome - Kate, William and Harry - were really comfortable together, loved."

Goldsmith then reportedly referred to Meghan Markle as the "extra dynamic" and "a stick in the spokes." He believed that it "was not fair."

"And then suddenly there's an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don't generally think is there, and re-wrote the history and said how unhappy he was, and I just don't think that's fair."

Speaking of Prince Harry, Goldsmith said he can't "throw his family under the bus" and "write books about it." He also said that Harry might want to "come back" and "be a part of the gang" later.

"And then you can't throw your family under a bus in such a dramatic style and then write books about it and expect to be invited round for Christmas. I think it is pretty sad because I think at some point he's going to want to come back and be part of the gang, he might need to, but I think we're a very forgiving nature and I think everybody will give him a chance again."

Osburne also weighed in her opinion about the Sussexes. She said they were "very well received" in the beginning, but then it was "dwindling."

“In the beginning, they were very very well received. They don’t understand it, but they do love it, you know? But it’s dwindling, dwindling, dwindling and there’s been some deals that they have done that haven't worked well.”

Ahead of participating in Celebrity Big Brother, Gary Goldsmith spoke to The Sun in an exclusive interview about his niece Kate Middleton, calling her "beautiful on the inside" and "outside. In the latest CBB segment, Goldsmith said:

“It’s difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children and I love the fact that she’s putting family first.”

He also mentioned that his family calls him "buncle." He explained that it means "bad uncle," and every family has one of them.