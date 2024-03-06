Gary Goldsmith, maternal uncle of Kate Middleton, has entered the Celebrity Big Brother house. The controversial yet infamous reality show is returning to TV screens after six years since it was last aired in 2018.

Among the cast, which includes Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Fern Britton, and Sharon Osbourne, Gary Goldsmith has emerged as a polarizing personality.

In response to the question of why he joined Big Brother at such a crucial juncture, Goldsmith said:

"We all like to be liked, this is a great opportunity to show anyone who cares the 'real me', the fun, caring and devilish 'me', not the villain I'm often portrayed in the press. Also as I fast approach 60, I want to say 'YES' to most things put in front of me."

Last year, Goldsmith also auditioned for I am a Celebrity 2023. However, he was reportedly turned away as he could bring a bad name to the royal family.

Goldsmith is no stranger to controversies and has made headlines several times in the past.

Gary Goldsmith's past controversies explored

Gary Goldsmith, 58, is the younger brother of Carole Middleton, Kate's mother.

At the time of Kate's wedding in 2011, Goldsmith had spoken about his family's background to ITV. As per The Mirror, Goldsmith said:

"It's a fairytale beyond fairytales. We come from really humble stock. My father was a painter and decorator, mum was an accounts clerk and their eldest granddaughter was at Westminster Abbey about to marry the future king of this country."

Gary Goldsmith has been married four times. According to The Mirror, he married Miranda Foote in 1991 and Luan Bettaney in 1997. He has a daughter named Tallulah with Luan Bettaney. He got married again in 2007 to Julia Leake.

In 2009, News of the World, which has since shut down, allegedly released a picture of Goldsmith with cocaine and a credit card. According to Independent, the same year, he physically assaulted his current wife Julie-Ann, whom he married in 2012, outside his home. Goldsmith admitted to the assault and was fined £5000. He was also given a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation sessions.

As reported by The Mirror, while delivering the sentence, Emma Arbuthnot called Goldsmith a "nasty drunk."

According to Independent, Gary Goldsmith left school. He started working as an IT operator before he joined Computer Futures. Goldsmith soon ascended to the role of director and in 2005, he sold off his shares and made £17 million.

He made several luxury purchases and even bought a villa in Ibiza. According to The Mirror, Kate and William had enjoyed a holiday at the same place in 2006. Goldsmith has made several statements too, showing his love for his niece.

Family reportedly not happy with Gary Goldsmith's Big Brother entry

Goldsmith has also criticized Prince Harry several times in public, even once saying:

"I’m particularly appalled by his vile confection of half-truths and complete fabrications because Kate is my adored niece."

As per the Independent, Kate's mother "read the riot" and warned him against revealing family secrets on the show. His presence in the show also coincides with the time that Kate is recovering from an abdominal surgery.

A source spoke to The Sun about Goldsmith's participation in CBB, saying:

"They aren't happy he's going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn't need this stress."

However, just after entering, Goldsmith, along with Zeze Millz and David Potts, were in danger of facing a public vote.

Sharon Osbourne, the first person to enter the Big Brother house in 2024, was charged with choosing the contestant she thought made "the worst first impression." As reported by The Sun, Sharon said:

"Gary, I think, is very nervous and I don't think he is comfortable yet."

It remains to be seen how long Gary Goldsmith stays on the show.