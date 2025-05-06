"This is so dystopic" - Netizens raise concern over ‘Robin Hood’ intro seemingly being censored by Amazon Prime

The 2010 historical action-adventure film Robin Hood, starring New Zealand actor-filmmaker Russell Crowe, is trending after USA viewers discovered that Amazon Prime seemingly censored the movie's intro.
The missing intro is supposed to read:
"In times of tyranny and injustice, when law oppresses the people, the outlaw takes his place in history. "
TikTok @theshannonduke0 first observed on Sunday night that the prologue message was reportedly missing on Amazon's streaming platform, calling it "concerning." Later, many viewers in America confirmed the same.
According to edrants.com, the Ridley Scott movie showed the intro on Prime in other countries, such as Ireland and the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Americans can still view the prologue text on Apple TV.
In the wake of reports surrounding Robin Hood, the internet is now having diverse reactions. For instance, Reddit user @CheesyPotatoSack commented under a post by @u/mlg1981 on the r/Fauxmoi community page.
“This is so dystopic,” the Redditor wrote.
Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the social networking site X.
“Censorship's a slippery slope, Amazon. History doesn't need a rewrite,” a person wrote.
“Hmm, that’s pretty f**ked up,” another person wrote.
“Censorship is the worst, this is lame. Come on Amazon, y'all do better,” a user wrote.
Others continued to chime in and call out the Jeff Bezos-led company.
“I noticed that as well and thought it was pretty telling of Amazon,” another user wrote.
“Sounds like a call to action,” a netizen wrote.
“I think Amazon just put in the international text-less version (broadcasters can put their own translation in), and they're too lazy to fix it. If The Boys can get away with it, I highly doubt they care about a 2010 movie,” wrote another.
At the time of writing, Amazon Prime has not addressed the Robin Hood issue. Whether it is censorship or a temporary technical glitch also remains unclear.
All you need to know about the 2010 film, Robin Hood, amid Amazon Prime drama
English filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer Ridley Scott made the May 2010 film Robin Hood, based on the legend of the same name. In it, a heroic outlaw robbed the rich to give to the poor in 12th-century England.
The film had a star-studded cast, including Russell Crowe in the titular role of Robin Longstride, alongside Cate Blanchett, William Hurt, Mark Strong, Mark Addy, Oscar Isaac, Danny Huston, Eileen Atkins, and Max von Sydow in other notable roles.
The Robin Hood screenplay was written by Brian Helgeland and was produced by Scott, Crowe, and Brian Grazer alongside Scott Free Productions. Universal Pictures was the distributor. The movie had its global premiere at the 2010 Cannes International Film Festival and later earned over $320 million alongside mixed reviews from the audience and critics.
Nobody involved with the film has responded to the alleged censorship yet.