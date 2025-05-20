Toy Story 5 adds Conan O'Brien to voice new toy character

Toy Story 5 is an upcoming American comedy animated film written and directed by Andrew Stanton and produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. It is the follow-up to Toy Story 4 (2019) and the fifth movie in Pixar's Toy Story film series. Toy Story 5 will be released in theaters across the United States on June 19, 2026.

The well-known comedian and former late-night presenter Conan O'Brien will provide the voice of Smarty Pants, a new character in Pixar's upcoming movie Toy Story 5. According to conjecture, O'Brien's character Smarty Pants represents modern electronic learning toys or digital entertainment figures, mirroring the changing market for children's playthings.

The movie's theme is "Toy Meets Tech," which examines how children's play is changing in the digital era. The story explores how traditional toys struggle to stay relevant in the age of electronic devices and screen time. The story begins after Toy Story 4, in which Buzz and the others stayed with Bonnie, but Woody chooses to live with Bo Peep as a "lost toy."

Famous characters Woody, as Tom Hanks, and Buzz Lightyear, as Tim Allen, are back in the movie, along with Jessie (Joan Cusack), who plays a significant part. Ernie Hudson as Combat Carl and Conan O'Brien as "Smartypants," an AI-powered learning toy, are new voices in the voice cast. Additionally, Anna Faris plays an unspecified role in the ensemble.

Conan O'Brien's Instagram announcement on joining Toy Story 5

After Disney and Pixar announced the casting of Toy Story 5 on May 19, 2025, at the Licensing Expo, Conan O'Brien took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. The 62-year-old Mark Twain Prize winner appeared thrilled to join the successful franchise and joked about trying to replace the series leads.

“I have got big news, I am going to be in Toy Story 5. Isn’t that crazy? Legendary franchise. These films are amazing. I can’t believe this,” O’Brien says at the beginning of the video message.

Before he was introduced to his character, he joked about wanting to voice the leads, cowboy Woody or space ranger Buzz Lightyear. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen famously portray these characters. O'Brien later reveals that he will play Smarty Pants, presumably an educational toy for children.

“They showed me this new character, Smarty Pants. It’s the best character of them all. I far prefer this character. I don’t even wanna play Woody or Buzz anymore, even if they beg me. I’m Smarty Pants; I love this," he states.

When will the fifth Toy Story be available?

Disney and Pixar have officially confirmed that Toy Story 5 will be released in theaters across the United States on June 19, 2026. No official announcement has been made regarding its availability for online streaming on any platform.

