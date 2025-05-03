Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize: Everything we know so far

Conan O'Brien, late-night show host, comedian, and podcaster, is the winner of the 26th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, awarded by the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The ceremony took place at the Washington, DC venue on March 23 and will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix from May 4, 2025.

The prize recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society similar to the 19th-century humorist writer Samuel Clemens, popularly known by his pseudonym, Mark Twain. As a social commentator and satirist, Twain was known for observing society and highlighting the prevailing injustices and follies in his work.

Comedian Richard Pryor was the first person to win the Mark Twain Prize on October 20, 1998. Since then, other recipients of the honor are listed in order, as follows:

Jonathan Winters (1999)

Carl Reiner (2000)

Whoopi Goldberg (2001)

Bob Newhart (2002)

Lily Tomlin (2003)

Lorne Michaels (2004)

Steve Martin (2005)

Neil Simon (2006)

Billy Crystal (2007)

George Carlin (2008)

Bill Cosby (2009, rescinded in 2018)

Tina Fey (2010)

Will Ferrell (2011)

Ellen DeGeneres (2012)

Carol Burnett (2013)

Jay Leno (2014)

Eddie Murphy (2015)

Bill Murray (2016)

David Letterman (2017)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (2018)

Dave Chappelle (2019)

Jon Stewart (2022)

Adam Sandler (2023)

Kevin Hart (2024)

Life and career of Conan O'Brien

Born in Brooklyn, Massachusetts, Conan O'Brien honed his skills as a comedian when he was twice elected the president of The Harvard Lampoon. He began his career as a writer and later a producer on popular shows such as Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons.

Conan O'Brien became a household name in 1993 when NBC selected him to host Late Night show, succeeding Jay Leno. He remained in the role until 2009, after which he hosted The Tonight Show for a year. He then launched Conan on TBS from 2010 to 2021.

Throughout his career, Conan O'Brien has received multiple accolades, including five Primetime Emmy Awards, seven Writers Guild of America Awards, and a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Television Host.

He has twice hosted the Emmys, in 2002 and 2006, as well as the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, in 1995 and 2013. On March 2, 2025, Conan hosted the 97th Academy Awards ceremony.

O'Brien launched his ongoing podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, in 2018. He also hosts a travel documentary series, Conan O'Brien Must Go, whose second season is slated to premiere on Max on May 8, 2025.

Special guests at Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize

Conan O'Brien is celebrated by a strong line-up of comedians at the 26th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony. Notable attendees included his longtime collaborator Andy Richter and retired network talk show host David Letterman, who is also a past Mark Twain Prize recipient.

Actor and Mark Twain Prize recipient Adam Sandler was also present, along with contemporary talk show host Stephen Colbert.

Other guests who paid tribute to O'Brien during the ceremony included actors Will Ferrell, Bill Burr, John Mulaney, Nikki Glaser, Tracy Morgan, Kumail Nanjiani, and Sarah Silverman, musician Reggie Watts, and Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog.

How to watch Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize?

