Unveiling the Legacy: A Sneak Peek into "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld" Series

The docu-series Becoming Karl Lagerfeld is set to be released on June 7, 2024, and will tell the story of the German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. It will document his rise in the industry during the 1960s. In 2023, Disney+ announced a docu-series on the fashion designer who passed away in 2019.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld will star Daniel Bruhl as young Lagerfeld and will take viewers on a journey through the formative years of the designer's career. It will offer a range of never-heard-before stories giving insights into his life. Created by Isaure Pisani-Ferry, Jennifer Have, and Raphaëlle Bacqué, the French series began its filming in March 2023 and recently saw the release of its first trailer.

The 1:39 minute-long trailer is set in France and sees the German designer attempting to enter the fashion industry in the country. It is set in a number of cities including Paris, Monaco, and Rome. The trailer takes viewers on a journey tracing the designer's struggles and the distrust he faced from the industry owing to his nationality.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld releases new trailer

The trailer of Becoming Karl Lagerfeld shows how the German designer struggled in his earlier years in Paris. He can be seen attempting to create a niche in the industry that is intent on bringing him down due to his nationality.

In the trailer, Karl explains that his stellar and iconic work of 18 years was undone by one mistake he made. At the time, when the designer was trying to rise up, the industry was heavily tilted towards French designers. Combined with the fact that the designer was German, he found it very tough to be accepted.

However, things seemed to change when he came across young French socialite and aristocrat Jacques de Bascher. Reportedly, Karl was in an 18-year-long relationship with the aristocrat. The series seems to delve into the relationship, hinting that it was s*xual, Karl had claimed that it wasn't s*xual.

The trailer presents a hurried, tension-filled story that sees Karl try his best to find a place in a cutthroat industry. Set across cities that are known for fashion and style, the series delves into the 1970s with a number of cultural elements of the time.

Karl is seen as a driven, determined individual who starts off his career as a seller of ready-to-wear designer clothes. This was a concept that was not met well by the industry in the initial years. The series also sees how the designer's connections and contacts eventually helped him make his presence felt in the country.

The character of Jacques de Bascher is played by Théodore Pellerin and he along with the designer joins forces to make their presence felt in the industry.

Written by Isaure Pisani-Ferry, Nathalie Hertzberg, Raphaëlle Bacqué, and Jennifer Have, Becoming Karl Lagerfeld combines a range of elements. It shows the designer's professional career and his love life in an attempt to create a documentary on the famous German designer.

The series is set to be released on June 7, 2024, on Disney+.