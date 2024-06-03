Venom 3 trailer teases Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock on the run alongside an incoming alien invasion

On June 3, Sony Pictures Entertainment released the first trailer for Venom 3 which is titled Venom: The Last Dance. Teasing Tom Hardy's final go as Eddie Brock and Venom, the trailer features the character on the run from what seems to be the army and more while an alien invasion from the symbiotes is set to take place on Earth.

Venom 3 is going to be the final film of the trilogy following the original Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The film also stars other actors like Stephen Graham, Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and more. It is also directed by Kelly Marcel who will be making her directorial debut with the film. She was previously involved with writing the first two Venom movies.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theatres on October 25, 2024.

Venom 3 trailer sees Tom Hardy back as Eddie Brock

It looks like Venom 3 will pick up right from where Spider-Man: No Way Home left off. With the character on the run at the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the movie will follow Brock and Venom as they try out their own take on vigilantism. The trailer begins with them fighting goons and Venom eating off their heads.

The trailer also features a Marvel Cinematic Universe connection, where the symbiote that was left behind at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home could be seen getting captured by Chiwetel Ejiofor's character who is still unknown. It also features Juno Temple working in a secret science lab, in what looks like she is researching the symbiote.

The rest of the trailer then sees Brock being hunted by a militant force that's led by Ejiofor. We also get snippets of Stephen Graham returning as Patrick Mulligan and acting strange in what looks like him finally turning into Toxin. Moreover, the alien creatures that will be coming from Venom's planet, also feature in the trailer.

Fitted with tentacles and a huge mouth, Venom can be seen fighting one of those creatures on top of a plane before the title card shows up. The trailer then ends with Venom bonding himself with a horse and traveling with Eddie alongside the desert.

Venom 3 to be the fifth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe

Venom 3 will also be the fifth film of Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The universe focuses on the supporting characters of Spider-Man who all receive their own film. Alongside the first two Venom films, the universe also consists of films like Morbius, Madame Web, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter which is set to release in theatres in December.

None of the films so far have featured Spider-Man himself, but last week it was reported by 3C Films on YouTube that a 10-year-old Peter Parker will be a part of Venom: The Last Dance. If the report is true, then this will be the first time that Peter Parker would have been properly featured in this universe.

Tom Hardy also is credited with coming up with the story for Venom: The Last Dance alongside Kelly Marcel. Fans can check out the film when it is released in theatres on October 25, 2024.