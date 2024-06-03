Venom ditches Tom Hardy for a horse in the finale, and it's perfection

After a long wait, Sony finally released the first trailer for Venom 3, officially titled Venom: The Last Dance, on June 3. The title will mark the completion of Tom Hardy's trilogy based on the symbiote from the Marvel universe.

Taking on the story of one of the most complex characters from the Marvel lineup, Venom has always managed to deliver a big-screen experience. The trailer for Venom 3 promises that the upcoming title will also be an engaging and exciting watch. The short clip features massive fight sequences, some dances, a lot of action, and even a symbiote horse, which has evidently been venomized.

As fans already know, the alien symbiote bonds with Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock to become Venom, but it seems like the alien symbiote will also exit Eddie’s body to bond with the horse, as witnessed in the trailer.

Fans were quick to react to the horse in the trailer, with many pointing out how amazing this combination could be.

"I actually liked that trailer for #VenomTheLastDance. Love how balls to the wall it’s going. Symbiotes invading earth. Tom Hardy being entertaining as hell. AND SYMBIOTE HORSE? I’m not expecting a great film but I’m expecting to be entertained lol," an X user said.

Other fans also chimed in with their admiration for the Venom horse in the trailer.

"WE GOT A VENOM HORSE LMFAOOO. THIS MOVIE IS GOING TO BE GOOD," a social media user wrote.

"We got Venom HORSE before GTA 6," a netizen commented expressing their excitement.

"That Hardy leans into the silliness of it all is why I’ll watch the Venom films. They’re a modern day Odd Couple. And, also, symbiote horse?" another user added.

Venom 3 is slated for a theatrical premiere in October this year.

Venom 3 trailer catches the attention of fans

As fans have seen in the previous two films in the franchise, Venom is great at capturing viewers' attention with interesting elements. The horse featured in the trailer for a brief moment is a great example of how the movie grabbed the attention of fans with such a small but impactful addition.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy's Eddie will have to fight off several creatures as they have one last dance of survival. The synopsis for the upcoming film reads:

"Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance."

Venom 3 stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Rhys Ifans, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham, among others in pivotal roles. Fans can watch Venom 3 and catch the Venom Horse in action in October 2024.