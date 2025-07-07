Was Angela Bassett really unimpressed by Taye Diggs’ performance in Rent?

Angela Bassett was reportedly unimpressed with Taye Diggs' starring performance in the Broadway show Rent, the actor said himself. During his appearance on Keke Palmer's July 1 episode of the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast, Diggs recalled the ups and downs he experienced throughout his decades-long career.

He opened up about failing to impress the Honorary Oscar awardee when he starred in the Broadway show, saying:

"Angela Bassett came to see Rent, and she wasn't impressed. She wasn't impressed."

It was a bummer for him, especially because the actress specifically attended the show to watch his performance because he was in the running to star as Bassett's love interest in How Stella Got Her Groove Back. According to Taye Diggs, his agent broke the news to him that Angela Bassett wasn't wowed by his acting.

However, he said that it was probably because his character in Rent didn't get a lot of stage time. He is reportedly one of the main characters, but compared to others, he got "the smallest role in Rent." However, he redeemed himself in the actress' eyes with his role in the soap opera Guiding Light. He said that it ultimately caught the 9-1-1 star's attention, adding:

"She saw the soap opera, and I was playing this character on Guiding Light called Sugar Hill, and she saw a little bit of s*xiness in Sugar Hill, and then she was like, 'Okay, bring him in.'"

Thanks to that role, Taye Diggs ultimately landed the role of Winston Shakespeare, Angela Bassett's character's love interest in the 1998 movie. From there, he went on to star in numerous films and TV shows, like Murder in the First, Doomsday, and All American.

Taye Diggs is set to star in the indie romance drama Another Man's Wife and crime comedy BFFs

Taye Diggs has had his fair share of romantic dramas in his decades-long career, like Brown Sugar and The Best Man. He's adding yet another project in the genre, as he's set to star in the indie feature, Another Man's Wife. Up-and-coming filmmaker Viere NiBlack-Gray will be directing the film, which also stars Sydney Mitchell, Jen Harper, and Moritz J. Williams.

According to Variety's feature on the film, published on July 3, 2025, Diggs will be playing millionaire Brendan Rhodes in the film. His character arc will reportedly circle around his "shocking offer" to a married couple, who have found themselves in a crisis while taking care of a terminally ill parent. Here's what the feature's logline teases, per Variety:

"What begins as an act of survival spirals into a high-stakes emotional reckoning about trust, love, and the ultimate cost of sacrifice."

According to IMDb, the project is still in post-production. There's no official release date yet. Another Taye Diggs movie currently in post-production is the crime comedy film BFFs. It also stars Terrence Howard, Jennifer Morrison, and Nick Stahl. Constantine Paraskevopoulos will be directing the film, which is about two best friends playing practical, sometimes fatal, jokes on each other.

Like Another Man's Wife, BFFs doesn't have an expected release date yet, but post-production is expected to finish in 2025.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Taye Diggs' new projects as the year progresses.

