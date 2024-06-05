Watch Dogs' live-action adaptation reportedly casts Tom Blyth and Sophie Wilde

There is exciting news regarding the official film adaptation of Ubisoft's popular game, Watch Dogs, as the producers announced the latest cast members for the film. An exclusive update from Deadline states that the film production company New Regency has cast Tom Blyth opposite Sophie Wilde for the film adaptation of the popular video game.

Tom Blyth is no stranger to action films, as he rose to prominence for his role as Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Blyth performed remarkably in the prequel film to the Hunger Games franchise. He is also the leading member of the series Billy the Kid, where he plays the titular character.

The announcement of Blyth follows the announcement of Sophie Wilde as a prominent cast member of the live-action adaptation of Watch Dogs. The Australian actress is known for her role as Mia in the 2022 horror film Talk to Me. She has also been a part of series' like Everything Now and Boy Swallows Universe.

Trending

What is Watch Dogs about?

Watch Dogs is a popular video game franchise by Ubisoft, which is known for creating some of the most popular gaming titles like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. The video game follows a group of covert hackers who use their skills to combat autocratic forces in control of major cities across the globe. The game involves stealth, high-octane action, and riveting storylines, which provide great content for a film adaptation.

While the plot details of the upcoming film are being kept under wraps, there is a lot of content for the film to draw from. There are a total of three titles in the video game series, with two of them set in America and the latest, Watch Dogs: Legion, set in London.

The live-action adaptation is an exciting project since the game has a fanbase of over 50 million people worldwide. The books and comics of the Watch Dogs franchise have already been hugely popular, and the live-action adaptation is likely to follow suit.

The upcoming film is going to be directed by the French director Mathieu Turi (known for films like The Deep Dark and Meander). As per the exclusive Deadline report, the plot of the film was originally penned by Christie LeBlanc, with later additions by Victoria Bata.

Ubisoft and the production company New Regency are jointly producing the live-action adaptation of Watch Dogs. The Chairman and CEO of New Regency (Yariv Milchan), the President of Motion Pictures and Television at New Regency (Natalie Lehmann), and the Head of Content at Ubisoft Film and Television (Margaret Boykin) are the executive producers of the film.

Stay tuned for more updates about the live-action adaptation of the popular video game series. New Regency has two exciting projects on the horizon. The first is The Bikeriders, starring Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, and Jodie Comer. The other one is the highly anticipated Blitz, starring Saoirse Ronan.