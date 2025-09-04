"watch to support Charli": Redditors react to Charli XCX's original music in the upcoming Wuthering Heights movie

Redditors are having a heated and controversial discussion about the news that pop artist Charli XCX will be providing original music for the upcoming Wuthering Heights movie version. Fan reactions range from utter confusion over the seemingly mismatched pairing of a hyperpop star with a gothic literary classic to excitement about a potentially subversive and modern take on the material.

"The trailer is nothing like the book. But I’ll still stream the original songs and watch to support Charli," one Reddit user wrote.

"This is going to be a hot mess and I am seated," commented one Reddit user.

"Does it have to be like the book? I’m fine with adaptations going off to do their own thing personally," wrote another Redditor.

While several Redditors have shown excitement about the collaboration, few have criticised it for the film adaptation of Wuthering Heights not being true to the source material. One Reddit user wrote:

"At that point though just make an original movie, why does it have to be an adaptation at all, especially one with so little respect for the source material."

"I love Charli but this whole thing looks terrible," claimed one Reddit user.

"The movie seems like a train wreck waiting to happen but I’m excited for Charli music," added another Redditor.

On the other hand, some users have expressed neutral opinions regarding the film adaptation of Wuthering Heights featuring Charli's music. A Reddit user wrote:

"This movie wasn’t on my radar as something to look forward to it but the trailer looks great IMO. Will be aesthetically interesting at least even if the movie is a mess. And it worked with the Charli track pretty well too somewhat surprisingly. I don’t mind it being a huge difference from the book. Classic novels have been adapted and changed so many times and I think that’s a fine/good creative thing. Faithful adaptions are good too. Plenty of room for both with adaptations of classic novels/stories. Tbd how it turns out in this case but we’ll see!"

"While I do understand the criticism, specially regarding the casting choices, I'm not THAT invested in assuming this film will be bad just because its almost like "a fanfic" of the primary source... I mean its a wildly known story, with several adaptations made throughout the years... its ok to change it up a bit a make something completely new based on the novel (and I do LOVE Wuthering Heights, I just don't think a different interpretation of the premise from the book will damage its legacy, like, at all). I kinda enjoy subversive takes on classics! And I liked Saltburn (HATED Promising Young Woman tho) anyway, all this just to say that... i will be seated," wrote another Redditor.

Charli XCX brings modern soundtrack magic to Wuthering Heights

Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell (known for her work on Promising Young Woman and Saltburn), is set to be a provocative and stylistically bold re-imagining of Emily Brontë's 1847 novel. Starring Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, the movie promises a visually striking and erotically charged portrayal of the chaotic romance.

The cast also includes Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, and Shazad Latif. Produced by Margot Robbie's company, LuckyChap Entertainment, this adaptation has already garnered attention for its creative liberties and the casting of a white actor as Heathcliff, a character often portrayed as having dark skin. With Charli XCX providing the original music and Anthony Willis wills compose the score for the film, Wuthering Heights is scheduled to be released on February 13, 2026.

Stay tuned for more updates.

