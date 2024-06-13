Watchmen drops first trailer giving glimpse at exciting animation from DC

DC’s foray into animation under the new banner DCU, led by James Gunn, has revealed the trailer for its upcoming project in the form of Watchmen. Based on the original DC comics series of the same name created by the likes of Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, and John Higgins, Watchmen has been under production since 2017. However, it has gone through a range of changes to mark its late 2024 release.

Earlier today, the global giants released their first teaser for Chapters 1 and 2 of Watchmen, which majorly featured the character of Rorschach. This character has featured prominently in all Watchmen storylines in the comics, and is facing a harrowing challenge in the teaser. Set to be an R-rated series, the first chapter of Watchmen is set for a release in late 2024, although no specific date has been announced as of yet.

DC releases first teaser for Watchmen Chapters 1 and 2

Expand Tweet

Trending

The trailer features the voice of Rorschach, who is an anti-hero vigilante who believes in justice and does not mind killing people and villains who he deems evil. The trailer sees Rorschach explain the reasons behind his actions, as he differentiates between good and evil and claims that he does what he does ‘because he has no choice.’

The character explains how a range of past and present superheroes are succumbing to mysterious deaths, claiming that he is the only one who can get to the buttom of the mystery. While Watchmen has been traditionally set in an alternate history where the characters fight off evil between the 1940s and 60s, it is unclear how the new iteration will further the story.

Regardless, the trailer sees the death of Morgan Blake, The Comedian, and a range of minor superheroes associated with Watchmen, suggesting that Rorschach will once again be working solo to get to the bottom of the murders.

Furthermore, the trailer also saw a glimpse of a range of other fan-favorite characters, including the likes of Doctor Manhattan, Silk Spectre, and Ozymandias.

The trailer was revealed years after DC first announced it was working on a Watchmen animated project in April 2017. It comes at a time when Marvel has delved into a past series in the form of X-Men ‘97, and the latest trailer has only increased the hype for the project.

Set to be divided into two chapters, the teaser only gave a glimpse of what fans can expect and did not delve into the release date. However, further updates can be expected in the coming time, with multiple reports stating that Chapter 1 will be released in 2024 itself.

That is not true for Watchmen Chapter 2, which is expected to be released sometime in 2025.