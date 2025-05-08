What are the charges against Jimmy Wayne Carwyle? Man accused of crashing his car into Jennifer Aniston's house could face 3-year prison sentence

On May 5, Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, the man who had allegedly stalked FRIENDS actress Jennifer Aniston for two years, rammed his car through her house. He was then charged with felony vandalism and stalking.

Carwyle is also charged with persistently harassing Aniston by sending her unsolicited voicemails, emails, and social media messages beginning in 2023, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman. His court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, May 8.

Additionally, after the crash, investigators began investigating the suspect's social media accounts and history. Law enforcement officials engaged in the inquiry told ABC News early Wednesday, May 7, that they spotted several social media posts that seem to be Carwyle mentioning Aniston.

On Monday afternoon, the 48-year-old reportedly crashed his grey Chrysler PT Cruiser through the front gate of Jennifer Aniston's house in the Bel Air area of Los Angeles. Prosecutors claimed it caused significant harm. Before the cops arrived and took him into custody, a security officer pulled him over in her driveway.

Jennifer Aniston was at home at the time, according to the police. Reports of injuries were nonexistent. If found guilty as charged, Carlyle will face a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

According to the May 8 BBC article, Nathan Hochman, the district attorney, stated:

"Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions. My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorise others, ensuring they are held accountable..”

Hochman further said:

“I want to thank law enforcement and our Stalking and Threat Assessment Team, particularly Deputy District Attorney Sam Hulefeld, for their outstanding work in this case.. By working together, we are ensuring that dangerous individuals are taken off our streets.”

On Thursday, Carwyle, who has been detained since his arrest on Monday, will be arraigned. A $150,000 bail has been set for him. It wasn't immediately apparent if he had hired legal counsel.

This wasn't the first time something like this has happened. Jennifer Aniston had already received a restraining order against Jason Peyton, a man who thought he was in a relationship with her in 2010.

The 24-year-old Peyton was told to avoid the former FRIENDS actress' house, place of employment, and cars. As per the BBC’s July 21, 2010, report, according to California court filings, Peyton was taken into custody after being discovered near her house. He was found in possession of a sharp object, duct tape, and some love notes addressed to Aniston.

He was characterised as "obsessed" and "delusional" in the reports. Los Angeles police put Peyton on an involuntary mental hold.

Aniston's representative claimed that earlier that month, Peyton was taken into custody "outside a location he thought she frequents." The actress was in London to introduce a new perfume when he allegedly "drove cross-country in his delusional mission' to locate and marry" her. Peyton was then ordered to stay away from the home, work, and vehicles of the actress.

The decision came as rumours circulated that actress Sandra Bullock had similarly secured a temporary restraining order against a guy who she said had been pursuing her since 2003.

Meanwhile, whether Jimmy Wayne Carwyle has hired legal counsel is not immediately apparent. No injuries have been reported, and Jennifer Aniston or her representatives have not yet responded to the event.

