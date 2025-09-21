What is Christopher Nolan’s net worth? Fortune explored as ‘Oppenheimer’ director is elected president of the Directors Guild of America

Christopher Nolan has been elected the President of the Directors Guild of America (DGA). Around 167 delegates held the organization's biennial national convention, representing over 19,500 members, on Saturday, September 20.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Christopher Nolan has a net worth of $250 million. He has delivered some of the greatest movies over the years, like Memento, Inception, Interstellar, and the Batman series with Christian Bale. His last movie, Oppenheimer, which was released on July 21, 2023, earned over $1 billion worldwide.

Nolan earned around $20 million plus 5-10% of gross earnings (not profit) from a movie in his second decade with Warner Bros. For example, he earned over $100 million from Dunkirk, which made over $530 million worldwide.

He then moved to Universal Studios and got a "first dollar bonus" of 15% for every movie. Hence, Nolan earned around $75 million for Oppenheimer, with the movie earning $500 million after removing the cut of the theaters.

Christopher Nolan expresses pride after being elected President of Directors Guild of America

"Oppenheimer" Premiere At Cinema Le Grand Rex (Image Source: Getty)

The Oppenheimer director has been part of the Directors Guild of America for a while now and is also on its national board of directors. Upon his election as the president on Saturday, September 20, Nolan said:

“To be elected President of the Directors Guild of America is one of the greatest honors of my career. Our industry is experiencing tremendous change, and I thank the Guild’s membership for entrusting me with this responsibility. I also want to thank President Glatter for her leadership over the past four years. I look forward to collaborating with her and the newly elected Board to achieve important creative and economic protections for our members.”

Nolan will succeed Lesli Linka Glatter, who was elected in 2021 and served two terms in the position.

In the last few years, DGA has been working on safety issues on sets. They pushed for the presence of a safety supervisor on the sets supported by the California film and TV tax incentive. They also looked to expand the California tax credit.

Cillian Murphy opens up on not featuring on Christopher Nolan's Odyssey

Nolan's next movie will be an adaptation of The Odyssey. It will not feature Cillian Murphy, who has starred in six movies directed by Nolan. During an interview with Variety earlier this month, Murphy was asked about it, and he answered:

“Is there a trailer? I have ROMO: ‘Relief of missing out'. No, I can’t wait to see it. If any director in the world could tackle ‘The Odyssey,’ it’s going to be Christopher Nolan. I am so excited to see it. He is one in a million. He’s been a huge part of my life as an actor. I can’t wait to see what he does with it.”

Murphy played the lead role in Oppenheimer, which was released in 2023. He won the Oscar award, among others, for his performance.

