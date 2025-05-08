What happened to David Hasselhoff? Actor's representative shares health update after wheelchair sighting at the airport

Baywatch star David Hasselhoff was seen in a wheelchair in Cancun, Mexico, and at the Los Angeles International Airport with his wife, Hayley Roberts, on May 5.

According to the May 7 US Weekly report, the actor was limping and told the paparazzi that he was scheduled for knee surgery next week. On May 7, Hasselhoff's representative confirmed the surgery to the media outlet.

"He was seen in a wheelchair because he's having a knee replacement surgery next week," the representative stated.

The 72-year-old actor has two kids with his ex-wife, Pamela Bach: daughters Taylor Ann Hasselhoff and Hayley Hasselhoff. On March 5, Bach was found dead at her Hollywood Hills home. Her death was ruled a suicide as she died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

David Hasselhoff's health explored

After the actor was seen in a wheelchair at the Los Angeles airport, a source close to David Hasselhoff told the Daily Mail on May 7 that his health was quickly declining due to years of alleged alcohol and substance abuse. They also stated that the actor seemingly regrets consuming alcohol and drugs for decades.

"David is living on borrowed time and has lived hard. He had a life that people could only dream of but he also spent decades self-medicating through alcohol and other substances, which he does regret," the source stated.

The source also told the media outlet that the actor is now sober.

"He is in his 70s and has had several major operations including having a defibrillator fitted to prevent a heart attack. He is sober now but knows that every surgery could be the last," they said.

For the unversed, in May 2007, a clip went viral in which David Hasselhoff was intoxicated and struggled to eat a burger. In the background, his then 16-year-old daughter Taylor was heard telling her father to stop drinking alcohol.

According to ABC's May 4, 2007, report, the actor's representative claimed Hasselhoff instructed his daughter to film him in an intoxicated state so he could monitor himself.

On October 5, 2008, his ex-wife, Pamela Bach, told the Daily Mail that the actor had a serious alcohol problem. Calling it a "disease," she compared his addiction to cancer and claimed it significantly impacted their family.

"Everybody thought he was the golden star in swimming trunks on the beach with Pamela Anderson but the drink was taking over his life. To me, he was the man who fell over on the bedroom floor. He has a disease, just like cancer. And just like cancer, it ate away at our family from the inside," Bach stated.

According to TMZ's report, David Hasselhoff did not attend Pamela Bach's funeral, which was held on March 29 at the Bel Air Presbyterian Church. Bach's two daughters, Taylor and Hayley, attended along with Bach's two sisters, Penny and Cathy. The actor's representative did not comment on his absence.

After divorcing Pamela Bach in 2006, Hasselhoff married Hayley Roberts in 2018 in Apulia, Italy.

