What happened to Peter Navy Tuiasosopo? Veteran TV and film actor dies at 61

Film actor Peter Navy Tuiasosopo has passed away at the age of 61. His son, Manoah Peter Tuiasosopo, confirmed to TMZ that the veteran actor died from heart complications in Phoenix, Arizona. The family would be organizing a Celebration of Life event to celebrate his legacy.

Manoah Peter Tuiasosopo also took to Facebook to share an emotional tribute to his father. He wrote:

“My dad lived an amazing life and in no way does his impact stop here. We will continue to live with him in spirit, and as saddened as we are, he is without a doubt in Heaven with his brothers, sisters, parents, daughter, and Jesus, and no longer in pain. His strength, love, compassion, and kindness will forever be felt.”

He also confirmed that the New Girl actor died on February 10 at 3:16 a.m.

Speaking to TMZ, Manoah described his father as “a trailblazer for Polynesian actors in Hollywood.”

More about Peter Navy Tuiasosopo as Polynesian actor passes away at 61

Born on May 24, 1965, in San Pedro, California, Peter Navy Tuiasosopo was one of seven children. He was the son of Manavaalofa Petelo “Sgt. Pete” Tuiasosopo, a U.S. Army veteran and postal worker, and Silaulala “Sheila” Lealoa Alofaituli, a registered nurse.

Before making it into Hollywood, he was an NFL prospect, particularly after attending Cal Poly University on a football scholarship. In 1987, Tuiasosopo began his two-year NFL career, signing with the Cardinals and then moving to the Los Angeles Rams.

He made his acting debut in 1991, starring in the college football comedy Necessary Roughness alongside Scott Bakula, Hector Elizondo, and Robert Loggia. He also played Manumana in The Slender. His film credits include movies like Street Fighter, The Fast and The Furious, Batman & Robin, Speed Racer, Charlie’s Angels, The Scorpion King, Austin Powers, and BASEketball, among others.

Peter Navy Tuiasosopo made his television debut with Danger Theater, playing detective Al Hamoki alongside Adam West. In the Disney series Kickin’ It, he starred as ex-sumo wrestler Yoshi Nakamura. Some of his other television appearances are in Mob City, NCIS, Ray Donovan, black-ish, Mayans M.C., and most recently, Magnum P.I.

As per AV Club, the late actor now stands as the first Samoan/Polynesian star to ever appear on a daytime soap with his recurring role in The Young and The Restless.

His personal life also made headlines in the past. As per NY Daily News, his relative Naya Tuiasosopo orchestrated an elaborate hoax to dupe Notre Dame football star Manti Te’o into believing that his online girlfriend, who never actually existed, had died. The scandal became one of the biggest in sports history in 2010.

As reported by AV Club on February 10, 2025, Peter Navy Tuiasosopo is survived by his wife, Cheryl D. Leonard, and six children.

