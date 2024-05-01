What did Jennifer Lawrence say about Amy Schumer? ‘Hunger Games’ star weighs in on backlash faced by her friend

On Tuesday, April 30, actress Jennifer Lawrence talked to Variety as part of her friend, actor-comedian Amy Schumer’s interview. The Hunger Games franchise star weighed in on the backlash faced by the Life & Beth actress over the last year for voicing her opinions about world affairs.

“Amy’s choice to use her voice to speak for justice puts her under immense fire. I wouldn’t say she navigates it so much as she throws her middle fingers up and walks away from negative comments like a gas station fire in a Michael Bay movie,” Jennifer Lawrence stated.

The Oscar winner added that Amy Schumer’s experience was just part of being a woman in Hollywood, yet she handled it better than most. She further mentioned how “at this point the expectation for scrutiny is embedded in my DNA, [that] I wouldn’t know how to operate differently.”

Jennifer Lawrence defended Amy Schumer during the latter's latest interview. (Image via X/ Variety)

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer have been friends since 2015

In the Variety interview published on Tuesday titled, Amy Schumer Can’t Escape Backlash… She’s OK With That, Amy Schumer told the magazine’s Rebecca Rubin how the comedy she was writing with her close friend Jennifer Lawrence, where the duo was supposed to play the roles of sisters, is no longer in the making.

“I don’t think it will ever happen. It was just, like, life kept going. My family was going through a rough time. I don’t want to say any more than that,” Schumer stated.

She also clarified that the discontinuation of the project has nothing to do with her real-life sisterhood and friendship with Jennifer Lawrence, with whom she is already planning upcoming collaborations.

“The way we’re hoping our careers go, we might do something with more grit and teeth,” the former Last Comic Standing star noted.

Meanwhile, Lawrence too confirmed the news that their earlier joint venture was canceled and observed –

“Now that we’re older, a sister comedy might not resonate as much. But we have every intention of working together.”

During the same conversation, Jennifer also explained to Variety that the “immense fire” her friend often faces is because she chooses to “use her voice to speak for justice.” She also lauded Amy for being well-equipped to stay true to herself and walk away from criticism.

Jennifer Lawrence first announced her possible partnership with Amy Schumer during an August 2015 interview with The New York Times. Back then, the Joy actress stated that she and Amy became friends when she contacted the latter after watching her performance in the rom-com Trainwreck. It was Schumer’s big-screen debut as a writer and actress.

“I emailed her after I saw Trainwreck, and said, ‘I don’t know where to get started. I guess I should just say it: I’m in love with you.’ We started emailing, and then emailing turned to texting,” the Kentucky native explained.

She even went on record to say how she and Amy were co-writing a comedy screenplay, where they play sisters, and confirmed how they were “almost done writing,” adding the script was “about 100 pages” long.

“It just flowed out of us… Amy and I were creatively made for each other. We have different flavors. It’s been the most fun experience of my life. We start the day off on the phone, laughing. And then we send each other pages. And we crack up,” Jennifer Lawrence told The New York Times.

She also added how Amy’s sister Kim was helping them write the script. Not only that, but Lawrence mentioned how she spent the summer vacation with Schumer earlier that year, and “really hit it off.”

Later, in 2016, the now-33-year-old told BBC 6 Music that she and Amy had “an official first draft” prepared. Last year too, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Excellent Cadaver founder told host Andy Cohen that the project was “on,” and since she and her friend were “lazy,” it was simply going at their “pace.”