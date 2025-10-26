What was June Lockhart’s net worth? Fortune explored as legendary ‘Lost in Space’ actress dies at 100

June Lockhart died on Thursday, October 23, due to natural causes at the age of 100. The iconic actor was renowned for her role in the television series Lost in Space.

Lockhart was born in 1925 in New York City and made her film debut in 1939. She starred in an adaptation of A Christmas Carol at 13 and featured in numerous films and series over the years. She was arguably most known for her roles in Lost in Space and Lassie.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, June Lockhart had a net worth of $5 million. She was born to Gene and Kathleen Lockhart, who were both actors. After her performance in A Christmas Carol, Lockhart continued to perform in shows, films, and theatre for over 60 years.

She also took part in some political campaigns in 1956 and 1960. As per Celebrity Net Worth, she attended multiple press briefings at White House until 2004, as she had a lifetime press pass.

On a personal level, Lockhart was first married to John Maloney from 1951 to 1959. She then married John C. Lindsay before divorcing him in 1970. She has two kids, Anne Lockhart and Lizabeth Lockhart, both from her first marriage.

When June Lockhart opened up about working on Lost in Space and Lassie

Lockhart played the role of Maureen Robinson in the science fiction television series Lost in Space. Robinson was a biochemist and the mother of three in the show that ran for three seasons from 1965 to 1968.

In one episode of the third season of the show, a man dressed as a carrot led to June Lockhart laughing so much that she was sent home. In an interview with Closer Magazine, published on August 21, 2024, she said:

“I was invited to go home because I just lost it laughing.”

She said that Lost in Space was one of her favorite roles, adding:

“Lost in Space was my favorite project. It was so campy. And I truly enjoyed my relationship with my space family.”

Lockhart added that she was still in touch with actors Bill Mumy, Angela Cartwright, and Marta Kristen, who played her children on the show, and said:

“I am proudest of the colleagues and friends I have made throughout my lifetime in the industry.”

Another one of June Lockhart's most memorable roles was Ruth Martin on Lassie, a show about a collie named Lassie and her companions. The show ran from September 1954 to March 1973. Recalling her time on the show, Lockhart told Closer Magazine:

“When I wasn’t shooting Lassie, I became the mistress of Scrabble with my hairdresser and the crew.”

The actor also reflected on her life and said:

“I don’t spend any time dwelling on things I can’t change. Everything is in flux. Wait a moment and things will work out.”

Apart from Lost in Space and Lassie, June Lockhart also starred in the likes of Petticoat Junction, Happy Days, Full House, and Meet Me in St. Louis.

