‘9-1-1: Nashville’ actress Isabelle Tate passes away at 23 after landing her first-ever TV role

9-1-1: Nashville star Isabelle Tate has passed away at 23 years old, and according to her obituary, the actress died on Sunday, October 19, 2025, less than two weeks after she was first seen on TV in the pilot episode of the procedural drama. The ABC series was reportedly Tate's first major foray into the acting scene.The Nashville-based McCray Agency, which manages Tate, announced her passing on Instagram on Wednesday, October 22. They wrote:&quot;We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23. I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe agency's founder, Kim McCray, also told Entertainment Weekly on October 23 that the actress &quot;passed away peacefully,&quot; and confirmed that she died from a rare form of neurological disorder. While her obituary doesn't specify her cause of death, Variety reported that Isabelle Tate suffered from a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease that affects the nerves controlling muscles.Born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, Tate is described in her obituary as &quot;an aspiring actress&quot; who &quot;loved volunteering&quot; her time, especially to animals. She's also remembered as someone who was &quot;full of fire, a fighter, and never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others.&quot;Who did Isabelle Tate play in 9-1-1: Nashville?Isabelle Tate joined the cast of 9-1-1: Nashville for its pilot episode, which aired on October 9, 2025. She portrayed the character of Julie in the episode, a member of the bachelorette party who got involved in a crash on Broadway. It marked her first major television role, starring alongside LeAnne Rimes, Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Michael Provost, and Hunter McVey in 9-1-1: Nashville episode 1.A still from the series (Image via @911nashville/Instagram)In a statement to People on October 23, McVey remembered his co-star as someone with &quot;great energy&quot; who &quot;brought joy to a lot of people.&quot; He said that he was shocked to learn that she had passed away before recalling their time on set. McVey added that he didn't know her before they started filming together and that he &quot;couldn't have asked for someone better to work with.&quot; He added:&quot;I'm thankful I got a chance to work with Isabelle and that a part of her will live on forever in the pilot episode of 9-1-1: Nashville.&quot;On the Thursday, October 30 episode of 9-1-1: Nashville, the show will reportedly include a title card in Isabelle Tate's memory, according to TV Line.Isabelle Tate has shared about her struggle with a progressive neuromuscular disease on social media. In an Instagram post from December 2022, she shared a screenshot of her Apple Notes, asking about how her disease weakens her muscles over time. She called having to accept and surrender to the progression of her health condition a &quot;difficult journey&quot; and &quot;extremely hard.&quot;According to her obituary, her funeral service will be on Friday, October 24, and her family is requesting contributions dedicated to the actress at the CMTA instead of flowers.