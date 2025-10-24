  • home icon
  • Shows
  • ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ actress Isabelle Tate passes away at 23 after landing her first-ever TV role

‘9-1-1: Nashville’ actress Isabelle Tate passes away at 23 after landing her first-ever TV role

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 24, 2025 00:48 GMT
Isabelle Tate passed away at 23 (Image via @mccrayagency/Instagram)
Isabelle Tate passed away at 23 (Image via @mccrayagency/Instagram)

9-1-1: Nashville star Isabelle Tate has passed away at 23 years old, and according to her obituary, the actress died on Sunday, October 19, 2025, less than two weeks after she was first seen on TV in the pilot episode of the procedural drama. The ABC series was reportedly Tate's first major foray into the acting scene.

Ad

The Nashville-based McCray Agency, which manages Tate, announced her passing on Instagram on Wednesday, October 22. They wrote:

"We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23. I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The agency's founder, Kim McCray, also told Entertainment Weekly on October 23 that the actress "passed away peacefully," and confirmed that she died from a rare form of neurological disorder. While her obituary doesn't specify her cause of death, Variety reported that Isabelle Tate suffered from a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease that affects the nerves controlling muscles.

Born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, Tate is described in her obituary as "an aspiring actress" who "loved volunteering" her time, especially to animals. She's also remembered as someone who was "full of fire, a fighter, and never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others."

Ad

Who did Isabelle Tate play in 9-1-1: Nashville?

Isabelle Tate joined the cast of 9-1-1: Nashville for its pilot episode, which aired on October 9, 2025. She portrayed the character of Julie in the episode, a member of the bachelorette party who got involved in a crash on Broadway. It marked her first major television role, starring alongside LeAnne Rimes, Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Michael Provost, and Hunter McVey in 9-1-1: Nashville episode 1.

Ad
A still from the series (Image via @911nashville/Instagram)
A still from the series (Image via @911nashville/Instagram)

In a statement to People on October 23, McVey remembered his co-star as someone with "great energy" who "brought joy to a lot of people." He said that he was shocked to learn that she had passed away before recalling their time on set. McVey added that he didn't know her before they started filming together and that he "couldn't have asked for someone better to work with." He added:

Ad
"I'm thankful I got a chance to work with Isabelle and that a part of her will live on forever in the pilot episode of 9-1-1: Nashville."

On the Thursday, October 30 episode of 9-1-1: Nashville, the show will reportedly include a title card in Isabelle Tate's memory, according to TV Line.

Isabelle Tate has shared about her struggle with a progressive neuromuscular disease on social media. In an Instagram post from December 2022, she shared a screenshot of her Apple Notes, asking about how her disease weakens her muscles over time. She called having to accept and surrender to the progression of her health condition a "difficult journey" and "extremely hard."

According to her obituary, her funeral service will be on Friday, October 24, and her family is requesting contributions dedicated to the actress at the CMTA instead of flowers.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications