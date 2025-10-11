9-1-1: Nashville season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

The 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 main cast includes Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Michael Provost, Hailey Kilgore, Juani Feliz, Hunter McVey, LeAnn Rimes, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. These actors lead the third installment in the expanding 9-1-1 television franchise. The series introduces a new team of first responders based in Nashville, Tennessee, combining high-stakes rescue missions with a family-centered storyline.

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 premiered on October 9 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. The drama follows Captain Don Hart and his crew as they respond to crises across the city, while also navigating long-held secrets that threaten their relationships. The series maintains the emotional tone of its predecessors while presenting a new setting and cast dynamic.

Who plays who in 9-1-1: Nashville season 1?

Chris O’Donnell as Captain Don Hart

Chris O'Donnell (Image via Getty)

Chris O’Donnell leads 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 as Captain Don Hart, a respected firefighter and former rodeo star. He commands Firehouse 113 and carries the burden of leadership while guarding a secret connected to his past. O’Donnell is best known for his role as Special Agent G. Callen in NCIS: Los Angeles, as well as his performances in Scent of a Woman, Batman Forever, and The Three Musketeers.

Jessica Capshaw as Blythe Hart

Jessica Capshaw (Image via Getty)

Jessica Capshaw plays Blythe Hart, Don’s wife. She maintains order in the Hart household and supports her family despite fractures caused by long-standing secrets. Capshaw gained recognition for playing Dr. Arizona Robbins in Grey’s Anatomy.

Michael Provost as Ryan Hart

Michael Provost (Image via Getty)

Michael Provost stars as Ryan Hart, Don and Blythe’s son, who works alongside his father at Firehouse 113. Described as a modern-day cowboy, Ryan struggles with family responsibilities while earning respect in the field. Provost is known for Insatiable on Netflix and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Hailey Kilgore as Taylor Thompson

Hailey Kilgore (Image via Getty)

Grammy and Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore portrays Taylor Thompson, a firefighter who also holds a passion for music. She represents Nashville’s connection to the entertainment industry. Kilgore previously appeared in Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Juani Feliz as Roxie Alba

Juani Feliz (Image via Getty)

Juani Feliz plays Roxie Alba, a driven firefighter and former trauma surgeon who seeks action and intensity. Her character reflects discipline and ambition within the firehouse dynamic. Feliz is known for Harlem, The Equalizer, and the 2024 film Civil War.

Hunter McVey as Blue Bennings

Hunter McVey (Image via Getty)

Hunter McVey appears as Blue Bennings, a mysterious new recruit whose troubled past forms a major storyline. He is Dixie Bennings’ son and joins Firehouse 113 under complicated circumstances tied to Don Hart. This is McVey’s breakout television role.

LeAnn Rimes as Dixie Bennings

LeAnn Rimes (Image via Getty)

LeAnn Rimes portrays Dixie Bennings, Blue’s mother. Her role adds emotional depth and explores strained family relationships. Rimes is widely known as a Grammy Award-winning country music artist.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Cammie Raleigh

Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Image via Getty)

Kimberly Williams-Paisley joins the cast as Cammie Raleigh, a 911 dispatcher who connects first responders to crisis calls. She brings a grounded presence to the narrative. Williams-Paisley is known for Father of the Bride and According to Jim.

Additional characters and guest cast

Gregory Alan Williams as Harold Foster

MacKenzie Porter as Samantha Hart

Tim Matheson as Edward

Kane Brown as himself – notable guest appearance

What is 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 all about?

9-1-1 Nashville (Image via ABC)

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 follows Firehouse 113 as its members respond to large-scale emergencies in the city, beginning with a tornado that damages a country music festival. The series combines rescue operations with a family-centered storyline involving the Hart family.

Captain Don Hart leads the firehouse while dealing with the arrival of Blue Bennings, whose claimed connection to him creates conflict within the team and the Hart household. Ryan Hart remains involved in both family and professional matters, while Blythe Hart manages the effects of the situation at home.

Where to watch 9-1-1: Nashville season 1

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 premieres on ABC on Thursday, October 9 at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes air weekly after 9-1-1 season 9. For streaming access, episodes will be available on Hulu the day after broadcast. International availability may vary based on regional licensing agreements.

The series is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani serve as executive producers and writers. Angela Bassett, Brad Falchuk, Brad Buecker, and Chris O’Donnell also executive produce, with Raisani as showrunner.

As the third installment in the 9-1-1 universe, 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 introduces new characters and settings that expand the franchise narrative structure.

