9-1-1: Nashville season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

The 9-1-1 universe expands once again with 9-1-1: Nashville season 1, premiering on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 9/8c on ABC. The series will also be available for streaming the next day on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.

Following the season 9 premiere of the original 9-1-1, this spinoff takes viewers to the heart of Music City, where fire captain Don Hart (Chris O’Donnell) leads Nashville’s busiest station amid chaos, secrets, and storms. Blending emergency rescues with country music and southern family drama, 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 promises a fiery new chapter in the beloved franchise.

Exact release date for 9-1-1: Nashville season 1, and how many episodes will there be in the series

9-1-1 Nashville (Image via X/911nashville)

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 officially debuts on October 9, 2025, right after the 9-1-1 season 9 premiere and before Grey’s Anatomy on ABC. The series launches with a two-episode special that introduces audiences to Station 113 and its crew as they face a massive tornado hitting downtown Nashville during a country music festival.

The season will consist of 10 episodes, airing weekly every Thursday.

Below is the global premiere schedule for the debut:

Region Date Local Time Platform Pacific Time (U.S.) October 9, 2025 6:00 PM ABC / Hulu (next day) Eastern Time (U.S.) October 9, 2025 9:00 PM ABC / Hulu (next day) UK (BST) October 10, 2025 2:00 AM Disney+ Central European Time October 10, 2025 3:00 AM Disney+ India (IST) October 10, 2025 6:30 AM Disney+ Singapore October 10, 2025 9:00 AM Disney+ Japan October 10, 2025 10:00 AM Disney+ Australia (AEST) October 10, 2025 11:00 AM Disney+ New Zealand October 10, 2025 1:00 PM Disney+

Where to watch 9-1-1: Nashville season 1? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and more

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 airs exclusively on ABC every Thursday at 9/8c, continuing the network’s long-running partnership with Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear.

The episodes will stream the next day on Hulu for U.S. viewers. For audiences outside the U.S., 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 will be available on Disney+, aligning with other entries in the 9-1-1 franchise.

Those who prefer live TV can also access the premiere through YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and other streaming platforms that carry ABC. The series can later be streamed on-demand via Hulu’s basic or ad-free plans, with new episodes dropping every Friday.

All cast members in 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 and their characters

Chris O’Donnell as Captain Don Hart

Chris O'Donnell (Image via X/911nashville)

aptain Don Hart is a rugged fire captain and former rodeo rider leading Station 113.

Jessica Capshaw as Blythe Hart

Jessica Capshaw (Image via Getty)

Don’s wife and a powerful horse-racing magnate from an aristocratic southern family.

Michael Provost as Ryan Hart

Michael Provost (Image via Getty)

Don and Blythe’s son, a modern-day cowboy and firefighter at Station 113.

LeAnn Rimes as Dixie Bennings

LeAnn Rimes (Image via Getty)

Dixie is Blue’s single mother and a former backup singer who dreams of a comeback.

Other cast members

Hunter McVey as Blue Bennings

Hailey Kilgore as Taylor Thompson

Juani Feliz as Roxie Alba

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Tim Matheson as Edward

Gregory Alan Williams as Chief Harold Foster

MacKenzie Porter as Samantha Hart

What to expect from 9-1-1: Nashville season 1

9-1-1: Nashville maintains the franchise’s signature mix of high-stakes rescues and emotional storytelling while adding a southern twist.

The series opens with a devastating tornado that tears through Nashville during a country music festival. Captain Don Hart and his team rush to save lives amid chaos, while his family faces a revelation that changes everything: Don’s secret son, Blue Bennings, enters their lives after a dramatic rescue.

As Blue joins Station 113, tensions rise between him, his wealthy half-brother Ryan, and Blythe, who suspects hidden motives. At the same time, firefighter Taylor Thompson struggles to balance her passion for music with her life on the line, and paramedic Roxie Alba navigates the trauma of her past.

Showrunner Rashad Raisani, who also helmed 9-1-1: Lone Star, brings the same energy and emotional depth to the series. The production features real Nashville locations, original country songs, and even cameos from artists like Kane Brown, giving 9-1-1: Nashville an authentic Music City flair.

The first season of 9-1-1: Nashville marks a new era for the franchise.

