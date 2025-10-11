Hazbin Hotel season 2: From new clip to Broadway concert, show updates from New York Comic Con panel explored

Hazbin Hotel season 2 receives several major updates at the New York Comic Con (NYCC) panel. This includes two new clips from the upcoming season, news about the Broadway concert special, new soundtrack releases, and details from creator Vivienne Medrano and the cast.

Specifically, Prime Video confirms that Hazbin Hotel season 2 premieres on October 29, 2025, with eight episodes releasing two per week. The NYCC panel highlights the growing conflict between Hell and Heaven, the rise of new antagonists, and expanded musical elements.

New clips from Hazbin Hotel season 2 reveal rising conflict

Hazbin Hotel (Image via Prime Video)

Prime Video screens two exclusive clips from season 2 of Hazbin Hotel during the NYCC panel. These previews highlight the escalation of the power struggle in Hell following the events of season 1.

The first clip features the song “Gravity,” performed by Jessica Vosk as Lute. It shows Lute preparing retaliation after the death of Adam, the leader of Heaven’s extermination army. She blames Charlie Morningstar and declares revenge by threatening to kill Vaggie. This sequence establishes Lute’s new role as a leading threat in Hazbin Hotel season 2 and continues the Heaven vs. Hell conflict.

The second clip shifts focus to Vox, a member of the overlord trio known as The Vees. Vox outlines his plan to seize control of Hell, operating separately from the war with Heaven. He addresses Valentino and Velvette while presenting a detailed takeover strategy. This scene builds on season 1's ending and confirms that Vox will be a central antagonist in Hazbin Hotel season 2.

Charlie Morningstar's mission continues

Hazbin Hotel (Image via Prime Video)

Prime Video also releases an official synopsis for Hazbin Hotel season 2. Charlie continues her mission to rehabilitate demons through the Hazbin Hotel. After defending Hell against Heaven’s exterminators, the hotel sees a wave of new residents. Many of them, however, arrive with hidden agendas.

Resentment against Heaven begins to grow. Sinners start to realize that Heaven is not invincible. This shift inspires several demons to use the hotel as a cover to gain influence in Hell.

At the same time, The Vees—Vox, Valentino, and Velvette—exploit the growing unrest to launch their takeover plan. Meanwhile, Heaven deals with the aftermath of Adam’s defeat and Sir Pentious’ redemption.

Broadway concert event announced for Hazbin Hotel

Hazbin Hotel voice cast and production at the NYCC (Image via Getty)

The NYCC panel confirms Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway, the first live concert event for the series. It takes place on October 20 at the Majestic Theater in New York City. Erika Henningsen, the voice of Charlie, hosts the event. Cast members including Jessica Vosk, Alex Brightman, Jeremy Jordan, Amir Talai, Krystina Alabado, Blake Roman, and Christian Borle perform songs from both seasons.

Stephanie Beatriz and Kimiko Glenn are also confirmed for special appearances. The concert is recorded and will stream on Prime Video at a later date. RadicalMedia produces the event. The Broadway concert expands Hazbin Hotel season 2 promotion through live performance, reflecting the series’ strong musical identity.

New music and soundtrack releases

To further promote Hazbin Hotel season 2, Atlantic Records releases the single “Gravity”, which appears in one of the NYCC clips. It is now available on digital platforms. The full Hazbin Hotel: Season 2 Original Soundtrack is available for pre-order and includes songs written by Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg.

Prime Video also reveals a limited collector’s vinyl edition of the season 2 soundtrack, including a Vox Lenticular variant. CD and cassette formats are also available.

Production updates from Vivienne Medrano

Hazbin Hotel (Image via Prime Video)

Creator Vivienne Medrano confirms during the NYCC panel that Hazbin Hotel season 2 introduces expanded action sequences and upgraded animation quality. She credits the improvement to a stronger production pipeline and evolving team coordination. According to Medrano, season 2 allows more characters to evolve, and several cast members receive larger story arcs.

Kimiko Glenn, who voices Niffty, adds that secondary characters receive more screen time. The season focuses on character development while advancing the central conflict.

Additional details from the panel

Hazbin Hotel season 2 is produced by A24 and Bento Box Entertainment.

Each episode features original musical performances.

Prime Video confirms distribution in over 240 countries and territories.

Amazon has already renewed the series through season 4.

Discussions are ongoing about possible future sing-along screenings following the success of recent musical events.

Hazbin Hotel season 2 premieres October 29, 2025 on Prime Video with two new episodes released weekly through November 19. It continues Charlie’s journey to reform Hell while introducing larger battles, new rivalries, and more musical numbers.

