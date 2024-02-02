Hazbin Hotel: Age of all important characters, explored

In the mysterious world of Hazbin Hotel, redemption, and damnation coexist. Age does not matter to the fascinating characters living there. However, fans cannot help but wonder as they delve deeper into this adult animated series: How old are the main characters wandering around its legendary halls?

With the ancient wisdom of its founder, Charlie Morningstar, adding a layer of curiosity and wonder, each character's age is heartbreaking due to Vaggie's backstory. Exploring the mysterious pasts of Alastor, Angel Dust, Husk, Niffty, and Loona reveals a treasure trove of diverse experiences and deep emotions.

Fans now have the chance to explore the different eras of Hazbin Hotel. They can discover the everlasting secrets hidden in the souls of its most legendary residents.

Complete list of the ages of all the important characters in Hazbin Hotel

Charlie Morningstar: A tale of endurance

The queen at Hazbin Hotel is Charlie Morningstar, the founder and top dog of Hell. Despite her young appearance, Charlie has been around for over 200 years. The challenges she has faced have not dampened her never-give-up attitude, which is a testament to her smarts. Her determination has made an impact in the devilish world.

Vaggie: A story cut short

Vaggie's journey in Hell began when she was in her twenties (Image via Amazon Prime)

Unlike Charlie, who has existed for a long time, Vaggie's journey in Hell began when she was in her twenties and died unexpectedly. The agony and determination she carries reveal that her life was tragically cut short. She yearns for redemption that goes beyond time.

Alastor: A radioactive mystery

Alastor straddles the line that separates the past from the present (Image via Amazon Prime)

The mysterious Radio Demon, Alastor, straddles the line between the old days and now, embodying the vibe of a past era. He died in his thirties or forties, and his story is mixed up with radio shows from the 1930s. The devilish charm of his mysterious past makes him more interesting.

Angel Dust: A life of revelry

Coming straight out of his wild thirties, Angel Dust perfectly captures the carefree and extravagant essence of living life on the edge. His chaotic history reverberates throughout the Hazbin Hotel. The flashy charisma and troubled past of Angel Dust collide in a mix of chaos and redemption.

Husk: A barkeep beyond his years

Husk is a bartender who works at the Hazbin Hotel (Image via Amazon Prime)

Husk, the bartender at Hazbin Hotel, carries the weight of his years on his tired shoulders. A seasoned veteran of life, every drink he serves bears the bitter taste of wisdom. A hint of missed chances reflects the ups and downs of his life in each drink.

Niffty: A spark in the darkness

In the middle of Hell's never-ending darkness, Niffty stands out like a ray of sunshine. She is forever stuck at the young age of twenty-two. With her endless energy, she reminds fans of hope. Her unwavering positivity proves that hope and innocence can still flourish in the gloomiest parts of life.

Loona: A hellish anniversary

Loona, the silent receptionist of I.M.P. at the age of twenty-two, marks her existence in a hellish reckoning. In Hazbin Hotel, Loona's serious demeanor conceals a rebellious energy that never ages, offering fans a glimpse into the complexities of life and death.

Final thoughts

In A24's Hazbin Hotel, the folks there never seem to age. They have their own stories of trying to make things right and feeling hopeless. It's a constant battle between good and evil down in Hell. This show is a reminder that the human spirit is tough, even when stuck in eternal damnation.