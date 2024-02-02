Where has Lilith been? Hazbin Hotel season 1 finale reveals her whereabouts 

Hazbin Hotel is an adult animated series that has intrigued viewers with the mystery surrounding Lilith. Notably, the series portrays her as a powerful figure who, alongside Lucifer, was banished to Hell for allowing evil into the world. Despite this, Lilith thrives in Hell as she shapes it until Heaven perceives it as a threat. This, in turn, leads to the creation of the Extermination.

As mentioned before, the mystery around Lilith's disappearance has been a lingering question throughout the series. Moreover, Charlie, another central character, mentions not having seen her mother, Lilith, for years. However, the season 1 finale reveals a shocking twist about her whereabouts. In the finale, it is revealed that Lilith has been living in Heaven, enjoying her peace and luxury.

Hazbin Hotel: Why has Lilith been in Heaven all this time?

A still of Lilith from the animated series Hazbin Hotel. (Image via Prime Video)

The revelation about Lilith follows after a series of events involving Adam's death and Charlie's efforts to stop the Extermination. Notably, a pivotal scene shows Sir Pentious earning a place in Heaven after sacrificing himself to save his friends.

Thereafter, Lute returns to Heaven and approaches a woman lounging on a beach. This woman is revealed to be Lilith. In the scene where Lute meets Lilith, he informs her of Adam's death. The scene implies the completion of a deal the two had, which, in turn, allowed Lilith to stay in Heaven.

The scene also suggests that Lilith's absence from Hell was part of a larger plan. Moreover, this plan could possibly be orchestrated by Heaven as well.

The finale raises questions about Lilith's role in the broader narrative, especially regarding the Extermination and her relationship with Heaven. It's unclear whether Lilith has been in Heaven all this time or if her presence there was known to the lead seraphim.

Will Hazbin Hotel season 2 focus more on Lilith's character?

A still from the season finale of the animated series. (Image via Prime Video)

As per the finale cliffhangers, Hazbin Hotel season 2 is expected to focus more on Lilith's character. Throughout the first season, Lilith's character remained somewhat mysterious, and the finale hinted at her becoming more significant in the upcoming season. Therefore, the second season will likely explore her character further.

Furthermore, the focus on Lilith will include her pact with Adam and reveal more about her activities and motivations. However, specific plot details and a release date for season 2 have not been officially confirmed yet.

Who is Lilith in Hazbin Hotel?

Lilith is portrayed as Charlie's mother and Lucifer's wife, making her the Queen of Hell in this universe. Her character is often depicted as elegant, poised, and powerful, reflecting her status in Hell's hierarchy. However, as Hazbin Hotel primarily focuses on Charlie and her endeavors, Lilith's character is not as prominently featured or deeply explored as others in the series.

Additionally, her portrayal in the show is a creative interpretation and should not be confused with various historical and mythological representations of Lilith. This is because her portrayal in the series significantly varies across different cultures and religious texts.

All the episodes of Hazbin Hotel are available to watch on Prime Video. In addition, the Amazon original series premiered on January 18, 2024.