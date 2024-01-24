Vivian Medrano’s Hazbin Hotel was released on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 18, 2024, almost four years after the pilot episode was dropped on YouTube. The pilot garnered a good reception for its animation quality, fascinating characters, and more, given it was an independent project made entirely by freelance animators and financed by the creator’s Patreon followers.

However, the one thing that left fans disappointed was that the cast members from the pilot episode did not reprise their roles in the first featured season. However, regardless of their removal, the cast has been supportive of the show and for Medrano.

Besides the animation, diverse LGBTQ+ characters, and plot, Hazbin Hotel gained immense popularity for its melodic soundtrack that the viewers couldn’t get out of their heads after the first four episodes dropped. Follow along with the article to learn more about the series' playlist.

All songs in Hazbin Hotel (so far)

The complete soundtrack of Vivian Medrano’s Hazbin Hotel is written and produced by Sam Haft, Andrew Underberg, Evan Alderete, and Gosseworx, with the cast members on the vocals. The first six songs of the series are penned and composed by both Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg:

Happy Day in Hell by Erika Henningsen, Sam Haft, and Stephanie Beatriz

Erika Henningsen, Sam Haft, and Stephanie Beatriz Poison by Blake Roman, Sam Haft, Andrew Underberg

by Blake Roman, Sam Haft, Andrew Underberg Hell is Forever by Alex Brightman and Erika Henningsen

by Alex Brightman and Erika Henningsen Stayed Gone by Christian Borle, Amir Talai, and Joel Perez

by Christian Borle, Amir Talai, and Joel Perez It Starts with Sorry by Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, and Blake Roman

by Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, and Blake Roman Whatever it Takes by Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, and James Monroe Iglehart

by Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, and James Monroe Iglehart Respectless by Daphne Rubin-Vega, Lilly Cooper, and James Monroe Iglehart

by Daphne Rubin-Vega, Lilly Cooper, and James Monroe Iglehart Loser, Baby by Keith David and Blake Roman

In the pilot, the soundtrack was written and composed by Parry Gripp, Thomas Ryan, and more, with the former VAs on the vocals:

I'm Always Chasing Rainbows by Elsie Lovelock, Harry Carroll, Joseph McCarthy, and Tom Ryan

by Elsie Lovelock, Harry Carroll, Joseph McCarthy, and Tom Ryan Inside of Every Demon is a Rainbow by Elsie Lovelock, Parry Gripp, Dave Capdevielle, and Vivienne Medrano

by Elsie Lovelock, Parry Gripp, Dave Capdevielle, and Vivienne Medrano Alastor's Reprise by Gabriel C. Brown, Parry Gripp, Dave Capdevielle, and Vivienne Medrano

by Gabriel C. Brown, Parry Gripp, Dave Capdevielle, and Vivienne Medrano Creds Shred by Andy Stein, Lyle Rath, and Shawn Christmas

Plot Summary:

Due to the overpopulation, Hell goes through an annual purge, where angels led by Adam (Alex Brightman) descend from heaven to kill the demons.

Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), the princess of Hell, is not on board with this solution and wants to fulfill her dream of running a hotel called “Hazbin Hotel,” where she could help the clients of Hell to check out from the place as redeemed souls.

Charlie deems this could be a better way for the people of Hell to get accepted into Heaven, which will ultimately resolve the issue of overpopulation in Hell.

Despite the obstacles she faces in her mission, Charlie is not alone as there is her girlfriend Vagatha “Vaggie” (Stephanie Beatriz), her first patron, Angel Dust (Blake Roman), and lastly, Alastor the “Radio Demon,” who will help her accomplish her goal.

Where to watch Hazbin Hotel

Hazbin Hotel is exclusively available to stream on Amazon Prime Video for fans globally. The series is rated TV-MA due to the graphic violence, profanity, substance usage, and more, making it strictly for the adult audience. The first episode of the series is also available to watch on YouTube and will be there for a limited period.

