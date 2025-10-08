How many episodes will there be in 9-1-1: Nashville season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Directed by Chad Lowe, 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 is a procedural drama series that continues to explore the complex world of emergency response following the success of the original 9-1-1 and the spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star series. The series is set to premiere on October 9, 2025, with Chris O'Donnell leading the charge as fire captain Don Hart, and will air on Thursday nights on ABC.

The season will kick off with its first episode featuring a tornado tearing through Nashville during a country music festival, followed by weekly releases in its regular timeslot. Storylines include Don Hart confronting the fallout when his secret son Blue is revealed, and the Hart family dealing with the aftermath of the secret while dealing with various other issues.

Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, Rashad Raisani, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett serve as 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 executive producers, with Murphy, Minear, and Raisani serving as creators as well. Alongside O'Donnell as Captain Hart, Jessica Capshaw stars as Blythe Hart, Michael Provost plays Ryan Hart, LeAnn Rimes plays Dixie Bennings, and Juani Felix stars in the series, among others.

When and where will 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 be released?

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/ABC)

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 will premiere exclusively on ABC on October 9, 2025. The episode will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. After the premiere, the series will remain in its regular Thursday timeslot at 9/8c. While a complete episode list hasn't been officially announced, here is a list of confirmed episodes and their release dates:

Episode 1: Pilot (October 9, 2025)

Episode 2: Hell and High Water (October 16, 2025)

Episode 3: Forces of Nature (October 23, 2025)

Episode 4: TBA (October 30, 2025)

Episode 5: TBA (November 6, 2025)

Episode 6: TBA (November 13, 2025)

ABC will broadcast 9-1-1: Nashville on Thursday nights throughout its first season. The platform hasn't officially confirmed season 1's episode count, though it's expected to follow the same format as the parent show, 9-1-1, of approximately 18-22 episodes, running through Spring 2026.

All cast members in 9-1-1: Nashville season 1

9-1-1: Nashville is the second spinoff in the successful 9-1-1 franchise, following 9-1-1: Lone Star. The new series is set to premiere on ABC on October 9, 2025, featuring a mixed catalog of high-profile actors and rising stars. Here is the complete cast of 9-1-1: Nashville season 1:

Chris O'Donnell as Captain Don Hart

Jessica Capshaw as Blythe Hart

Michael Provost as Ryan Hart

Hailey Kilgore as Taylor Thompson

Juani Feliz as Roxie Alba

Hunter McVey as Blue Bennings

LeAnn Rimes as Dixie Bennings

Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Cammie Raleigh

Gregory Alan Williams

MacKenzie Porter

Tim Matheson

What to expect from 9-1-1: Nashville season 1?

Following the success of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 continues the successful emergency response drama franchise in a brand new city with new complications. The series is set to introduce viewers to Nashville's busiest firehouse while revolving around the complex lives of its crew.

In the season premiere, the crew attempt to battle a major paternity shock as Blue Bennings (Hunter McVey) is revealed to be the biological son of Captain Don Hart (Chris O'Donnell). While Captain Hart knew Blue was his son, his other son, Ryan, had no idea, and this creates immediate tension when he offers Blue a job at the firehouse.

The trailer showcases exactly that alongside the fact that the team are now forced to navigate this aftermath while still dealing with their jobs. Furthermore, Captain Hart is married to Blythe, but the reintroduction of Blue’s mother and Don’s ex, Dixie Bennings (LeAnn Rimes), will likely be another hurdle for the crew to navigate.

However, while the series has been set in Nashville, executive producer Tim Minear revealed, in an interview with TVLine, that they had other options but chose to pick Nashville because they believe the city has its own personality.

“There were a lot of possibilities that had been talked about. One, I think that it’s a really interesting city with its own personality. It’s very unlike Austin. We did kind of a red state 9-1-1 [with Lone Star], but Austin is a very blue town. Nashville felt even a little bit more Southern. It also has the country music industry, and it just felt like it could be a fun place to set a piece of the franchise,” Minear said.

Interested viewers can watch 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 on ABC on Thursday at 9/8c.

