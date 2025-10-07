Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 7 ending explained: Who's behind The Arconia's transformation?

Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 7, titled Silver Alert, is released on October 7, 2025. The trio of amateur detectives—Charles, Oliver, and Mabel —navigate through complicated webs of lies, billionaires, and high-stakes power games.

As they continue their investigation into Lester's murder, new revelations come to light, adding more questions and twisting the plot in unexpected directions.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 7. Reader’s discretion is required.

When the episode Silver Alert begins, the three of them are dealing with the fallout from Bash Steed's involvement in the case and the fact that they must remain silent because their podcast has been acquired by a company. When they finally speak with Mayor Beau Tillman, he reveals some alarming information about Bash's influence over the city's power structures.

The group then gets a very important hint while playing a game with the billionaires. This leads them to realize that the finger they've been looking for is the key to a much bigger plan involving The Arconia. In the end, it is revealed that Camila, one of the billionaires, has been secretly buying up apartments in The Arconia to transform it into New York City’s first legal casino.

What is Camila’s plan in Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 7?

A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Image via Hulu)

The most shocking moment of Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 7 comes during the final scenes when Camila, played by Renée Zellweger, reveals her long-term intentions for The Arconia. After a tense game of trivia, where the stakes were as high as ever, the gang uncovers the hidden meaning behind the game.

The missing finger, which has been a crucial piece of evidence throughout the episode, falls out of the trophy. This incident leads to a chilling discovery - Camila and the other billionaires were playing for the right to build New York City’s first casino.

Camila also discloses that she has been systematically buying up apartments in The Arconia, intending to turn the building into a hub for gambling, dubbed the "Camila Club." This new information adds significantly to the puzzle and makes things much more perilous. People now think that the finger is the key to getting the desired casino permit, which makes it a very valuable item.

When Camila told the police about her plans, the case took a significant turn for the worse. With her eyes on the Arconia, the future of the building is unclear, and the three detectives are in even more danger.

Who is behind the purchase of The Arconia?

A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Image via Hulu)

In this episode, the finger and what it means are at the center of the puzzle. When the three people win the quiz game, they find out that the billionaires weren't just having fun; they were competing to be the first to build a casino in New York City. There's still more to the story, though.

As Mabel and Charles look deeper into the trophy, they find the missing finger inside. This makes them understand that the finger is what will determine who gets to build the casino. This new information has to do with the future of the building and how important people like Camila have been using The Arconia as a pawn in their game.

The episode then pivots to Camila’s bigger scheme. She has been quietly purchasing apartments within The Arconia, preparing for the transformation of the historic building into something entirely new—a casino that could change the city's landscape.

The confrontation with Camila

A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Image via Hulu)

In the final moments of Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 7, tensions boil over when Camila confronts the trio in a chilling standoff. She pulls out a derringer, threatening to take the finger from them.

Mabel is initially confident that Camila is bluffing, but Oliver, clearly intimidated, urges them to give it up. The situation becomes even more intense when Camila reveals that the finger is not just a clue to Lester’s murder but the ticket to New York’s first casino.

In the face of Camila's threat, the gang is forced to surrender the finger. This marks a moment of defeat for them, but it also signals that their investigation is far from over.

The Arconia’s future

A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Image via Hulu)

The surprise about The Arconia's future at the end of the show leaves the fate of the famous building uncertain. It's only the start of a much bigger plan for Camila to turn the Arconia into a casino. So many of the characters' interactions have taken place in this building, which is now about to become the center of a huge power fight.

Ad

Now that Camila has the finger, the three of them are stuck between figuring out who killed Lester and stopping Camila from changing The Arconia. Now the gang has to figure out an even bigger secret, and their search is far from over.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 can be streamed on Hulu (US) and Disney+ (internationally).

