Smiling Friends season 3 premiere ending explained: Does Silly Samuel finally get respect?

Smiling Friends season 3 premiere episode, Silly Samuel, debuted on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The show continues to bring absurd yet profound scenarios that keep viewers coming back for more.

Ad

The central plot of the show is about a new client named Silly Samuel, who is sick of being made fun of and laughed at. Viewers like the characters of Charlie and Pim, who are sent to help him with his request, but it's not as easy as it sounds.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from the Smiling Friends season 3 premiere episode. Reader’s discretion is required.

Silly Samuel isn't taken seriously in any meaningful way; he only gets noticed after something disaster happens, and that's because people are afraid of him, not because they respect him.

Ad

Trending

What happens to Silly Samuel in Smiling Friends season 3 episode 1?

What happens to Silly Samuel in Smiling Friends season 3 episode 1 (Image via Adult Swim)

The ending of Smiling Friends season 3 episode 1 does not provide Silly Samuel with the resolution he seeks. Samuel does not get taken seriously in any meaningful way. It takes a run of bad things to happen before anyone starts to take him seriously, even though he insists on being taken seriously.

Ad

As the show goes on, Samuel tries to get people's attention by warning them about a disaster that is about to happen. However, his pleas are dismissed as part of his clownish demeanor.

His frustration grows as he witnesses the chaos unfold, culminating in the building that houses the Smiling Friends office falling toward the crowd in a destructive, almost comedic fashion. While Samuel is finally believed in the end, it’s not due to his seriousness but because the impending disaster becomes unavoidable.

Ad

Also read: 10 best characters from Rick and Morty

Samuel’s journey from mockery to desperation

A still from Smiling Friends season 3 (Image via Adult Swim)

Silly Samuel is presented as a character who is made fun of all the time for how he looks and acts. After Charlie and Pim are told to help him, they first try something simple: they change his appearance. They think that if he looks more serious, people will start to respect him. But this plan is quickly shelved by a doctor who says that changing Samuel's looks could kill him.

Ad

Samuel is not discouraged by this loss. He feels even angrier and frustrated when he knows that no matter what he does, no one will take him seriously. Society's superficial opinions hurt him because people treat him differently based on his appearance.

Read more: Adult Swim announces a new programming block for classic Cartoon Network titles

The farcical building inspection

A still from Smiling Friends season 3 (Image via Adult Swim)

Alongside Samuel's trip, Smiling Friends season 3 episode 1 also starts a side story about a building inspector who can't stop criticizing the Smiling Friends office.

Ad

The inspector is more interested in unimportant things than in making sure the building is safe and running right, as Mr. Boss and Allan try to get through the inspection. Because the inspector is so focused on the "little things," one of those "little things" turns out to be the cord that holds the office together in the show's finale.

No one else thinks the inspector's constant attention to detail is important, but it sets the stage for the chaos that will happen later in the show. When the building finally falls down, the inspector is caught in the wreckage and turns into sand.

Ad

Also read: 7 Easter eggs you probably didn’t notice in Rick and Morty

What is Samuel’s warning?

A still from Smiling Friends season 3 (Image via Adult Swim)

As the episode progresses, Samuel’s frustration reaches its peak, and he finally manages to warn the crowd in the park about the impending disaster. Unfortunately, his warning is met with laughter and mockery, as everyone believes he is simply playing another joke.

Ad

It's impossible to deny what's happening once the office starts to fall toward the crowd. It's a crazy and dangerous time, and a lot of people are hurt or running for their lives.

Also read: Why there won't be a Common Side Effects episode 11? Explained

Smiling Friends season 3 episode 1 is available to watch on Adult Swim and streaming next day on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More