Why there won't be a Common Side Effects episode 11? Explained

Following the events of episode 10, fans surely will be expecting Common Side Effects episode 11. On Sunday, March 30, 2025, episode 10 of the animated series premiered on Adult Swim. The episode, which was titled Raid, featured a raid on Hildy's operation in North Carolina while Marshall's fate hung in balance.

While episode 10 itself ended on a cliffhanger, fans shouldn't expect a Common Side Effects episode 11 to premiere next week, not at least for the time being. This doesn't mean that Common Side Effects episode 11 will never premiere. Rather, it will only be released when the show returns with season 2, as season 1 concluded earlier this week.

Warning: Spoiler for Common Side Effects to follow. Reader discretion is advised.

Common Side Effects episode 11 won't premiere due to season 1 coming to an end

The first season of Common Side Effects came to an end on March 30, 2022. It effectively brought a close to season 1 of the show while setting the stage for season 2. So, a Common Side Effects episode 11 will only be out when season 2 is ready to premiere on Adult Swim. However, going into episode 11, fans can certainly expect a lot as episode 10 laid some significant groundwork for what's to come.

At the end of season 1, fans get to see Marshall and Frances reunite with each other. Following Hildy throwing Marshall down a cliff, he is revived when Copano feeds him a blue mushroom. While under its effects, Marshall has a vision where he is able to communicate with Frances and tells her to meet him at a specific location.

When woken up from near death, Marshall escapes from the place and drives into the desert, with Frances following his lead. By the end of the season, the two are finally reunited. Marshall admits he can't do everything alone and needs help, and Frances agrees to be there for him. The final scene shows them working together to help heal the world.

Heading into season 2, it appears that Marshall and Frances will continue their work further with the blue mushrooms. However, with the FBI still after Marshall, the hunt for him isn't over just yet.

Common Side Effects has been renewed for a season 2

Earlier last week, on March 28, 2025, Common Side Effects had been renewed for a season 2 just two days before the show's finale. Adult Swim confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter and shared their statement about the renewal.

“Joe and Steve did their job by crafting a boundary-pushing and genre-defining piece of television that re-frames what ‘adult animation’ is capable of,” said Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen.

He continued:

“And you all did your job by showing up on Adult Swim and Max to support the show and lighting up your socials to spread the word. So, see? We CAN have nice things.”

While a release date for Common Side Effects season 2 hasn't been announced yet, fans can expect updates soon.

