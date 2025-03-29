What time will the Common Side Effects season finale be released on Adult Swim? Release timings for all regions

The first season of Adult Swim's latest animated show is set to end as the Common Side Effects season finale is set to premiere tomorrow. The episode, which is titled Raid, will premiere on the network on March 30, 2025, at 11:30 pm EST and will be the tenth overall episode. With all the setups coming together, it's surely going to be an explosive finale.

Going into the Common Side Effects season finale, fans can certainly expect to see exactly what happened to Marshall after being thrown off a cliff by Hildy. As the first season comes to an end, fans can also expect to see a full-blown raid on Hildy's mushroom business being carried out by the FBI as well.

Release timing for the Common Side Effects finale

Common Side Effects season finale will premiere on Adult Swim at 11:30 pm Eastern Standard Time in the United States of America. The episode will premiere at a different time in different regions. The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their area.

Episode Release Date Time Zone Episode Release Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday, March 30, 2025 Mountain Time 09:30 pm Sunday, March 30, 2025 Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday, March 30, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 pm

Where to watch the Common Side Effects season finale?

The Common Side Effects season finale will be available to watch on Adult Swim on March 30, 2025. However, if fans miss the initial broadcast, then the show will be available to watch on Max the next day. To watch the show on Max, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost to them.

Is there a preview for the Common Side Effects season finale?

A preview for the Common Side Effects season finale aired following the broadcast of Common Side Effects episode 9. In the preview, viewers can see the FBI getting prepared to launch a raid on Marshall's site in North Carolina and Jarvis reacting to the FBI coming onto their property as well.

The agent in charge of the raid also calls for brutal force to be used against Marshall, as he is considered a dangerous individual, and Harrington is among them as well.

Recap of Common Side Effects episode 9

In episode 9, Marshall learns that Hildy asked Amelia to break him out of prison as she is one of her students. She then reveals her plans to grow the mushroom and use it for good, and a hesitant Marshall agrees to work with her. He then reveals that Socrates' feces is the substrate that is needed to grow the mushroom.

Copano and Harrington get Marshall's location out of Zane, but they can't agree on how to work the case together and go their separate ways. While Copano seeks out Amelia and tells her that he knows Marshall is working on a medicine, Harrington takes the information to Cecily, who organizes an FBI raid to get Marshall in. Rick and Frances also start their own medicine business together.

Jonas also learns that he only has a few weeks to live and starts researching the mushrooms himself to save his life.

The episode ends with Marshall and Hildy agreeing with how she is selling the mushrooms, and this leads to her throwing him off a cliff as Marshall's fate is left a mystery by the end.

For further updates on the Common Side Effects season finale, stay tuned.

