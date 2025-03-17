Common Side Effects episode 8 ending explained: Who does Marshall reunite with?

Common Side Effects episode 8 premiered on Adult Swim on Sunday, March 16, 2025. The episode, titled Amelia & Wyatt, picks up right from the events of episode 7 and finally gives them an answer of what happened to Marshall. Not only that, but the episode also features a huge set-up to the penultimate episode of the show.

Warning: Spoilers for Common Side Effects episode 8 to follow. Reader's discretion is advised.

While Marshall is revealed to be alive right from the get go of Common Side Effects episode 8, it also sees him be reunited with Hildy at the end of the episode. The episode also sees Frances once again be put through an emotional roller coaster as some huge shake up happens at Reutical and Copano and Harrington further try deciphering what's going on.

Marshall is reunited with Hildy at the end of Common Side Effects episode 8

Marshall in Common Side Effects (Image via Adult Swim)

Following the events of episode 7, Common Side Effects episode 8 opens with Amelia breaking Marshall out of the morgue after he was announced "dead" when he took the pufferfish toxin. Working together, the two then realize that they have to get Marshall's tortoise Socrates back from Frances as he is the key to growing the blue mushrooms and they are then set on their way.

When Marshall breaks into Frances' apartment, he is there met by her when she reaches home once again. Glad to see Marshall alive, she tries asking him if he is okay, but he won't listen to her as he still feels betrayed by her for working with Reutical. He then tells her that she shouldn't put all her trust into Reutical as they will never sell a product like the mushrooms and he leaves with Amelia.

Marshall then makes a stop at Zane's shop as well where he gets some stuff for Socrates and bids him goodbye. He then makes his way down to North Carolina where he had previously set up shop and is met again by Jarvis who has turned his old trailer into a larger operation. Jarvis then tells him to head inside where he can see that he is trying to grow the mushrooms as well.

Right as Common Side Effects episode 8 ends, Marshall then is met by Hildy who has been working with Jarvis. This effectively sets up the final two episodes of the show as it looks like Hildy will be majorly involved in them and Marshall will probably be forced to work with his mentor.

Reutical shuts down the mushroom program

Jonas shuts down the mushroom program in Common Side Effects episode 8 (Image via Adult Swim)

In Common Side Effects episode 8, Marshall's prediction of Reutical never wanting to release the mushrooms is proven true. With Rick being all-in with the plan of wanting to release the mushrooms, he finally starts doing trials on animals. However, his team is still struggling with being able to grow the mushrooms. He then goes to meet Jonas who tells him to stop the program altogether.

Jonas tells Rick that if a product like the mushroom is released into society - then healthcare as a whole won't exist and a bunch of people will lose jobs. Not only that, but people will become brutal and wars will be even worse than before as every fight will be to the death. He then effectively shuts down the program and Rick ends up quitting Reutical as well.

When Frances realises that Socrates is the key to growing the mushrooms, she goes to meet Rick but learns that he has quit the company. Not only that, but Frances ends up losing her job as well. However, when leaving Reutical, she is met by Rick who is holding a mushroom in his hand and asks her if she wants to get into business with him.

However, the big blow ends up coming when it is also revealed that Jonas is suffering through a life-threatening disease as well.

Copano and Harrington dig deep into the conspiracy

Copano and Harrington in the show (Image via Adult Swim)

In Common Side Effects episode 8, Copano and Harrington further dig into the conspiracy behind the mushrooms and Marshall as well. When they learn that Cecily and Jonas are tied together, the two decide to seek out Marshall in prison to talk to him and get more information.

However, when they get to prison they learn that Marshall is dead and are taken to see his body. There they realise that his body was checked out by Amelia when they investigated the security cameras in Common Side Effects episode 8. So, it definitely looks like in the final two episodes Copano and Harrington will finally be getting to learn all about what the actual conspiracy at hand is.

For further updates on Common Side Effects, stay tuned with us.

