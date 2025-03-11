Common Side Effects episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Following this week's cliffhanger, fans will be anticipating Common Side Effects episode 8. With only three more episodes left in the show, it certainly looks like its gearing up for an explosive ending. The upcoming episode will air on Sunday, March 16, 2025, on Adult Swim.

Going into Common Side Effects episode 8, fans can expect a lot to go down. Given that the previous episode leaves fans on the edge with regards to Marshall, they will be awaiting explanation.

What time will Common Side Effects episode 8 be released?

Fans can watch Common Side Effects episode 8 on Adult Swim on March 16, 2025, at 11:30 pm Eastern Standard Time in the United States of America. However, the show will premiere at a different time in different regions. The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region.

Episode Release Date Time Zone Episode Release Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday, March 16, 2025 Mountain Time 09:30 pm Sunday, March 16, 2025 Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday, March 16, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 pm

Where to watch Common Side Effects episode 8?

Common Side Effects episode 8 can be exclusively watched on Adult Swim on March 16, 2025, in the United States of America. However, for fans who miss the original broadcast of the show, it will be uploaded on Max a day later. To watch the show on Max, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

Recap of Common Side Effects episode 7

Episode 7 of the show opens with Frances' mother dying before moving on to Marshall who is saved by Christopher from an assassination attempt. Christopher then tells Marshall that he owes him. He also asks Marshall to check on one of his friends, and Marshall tells him that he requires a toxin from a pufferfish to cure him.

Meanwhile, Cecily visits Frances who ends up threatening her if she doesn't tell her where Marshall's mushrooms are. Frances notifies Rick about this, but he assures her that nothing bad will happen. Soon after, she receives a notification informing her that her mother had died.

In jail, Marshall is met with a strange ally who tells him that she has been trying to grow back the mushroom but doesn't know how to do it. That's when Marshall realises that his tortoise Socrates is the key to the mushrooms being able to grow and asks the stranger to bring him the pufferfish toxin as the right dose can be quite fatal.

The episode ends with Marshall drinking the toxin and dying in his bed right as he teases that he needs to get out of jail before he can make things better.

What can fans expect from Common Side Effects episode 8?

Going into Common Side Effects episode 8, fans can certainly expect to see exactly what happens to Marshall going forward. Although he did "die" at the end of the last episode, it doesn't mean that he is going to remain dead throughout the show. Besides, fans can also expect to see exactly how Cecily's story would unfold.

For further updates on Common Side Effects episode 8, stay tuned.

