Common Side Effects season finale: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Common Side Effects season finale is set to air on Adult Swim this weekend. The episode, which is titled Raid, will mark the end of the show's first season and will be released on the network on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Going into the Common Side Effects season finale, fans can expect a lot to go down. As the series has slowly been building up to an explosive conclusion, this is the episode where viewers will likely see all the plot points come together.

Release timings for Common Side Effects season finale

The Common Side Effects season finale will premiere on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 11:30 pm Eastern Standard Time. However, it will premiere at different times in different regions.

Here are the timings across all major regions:

Episode Release Date Time Zone Episode Release Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday, March 30, 2025 Mountain Time 09:30 pm Sunday, March 30, 2025 Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday, March 30, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 pm

Where to watch the Common Side Effects season finale

The season finale of Common Side Effects will be available to watch on Adult Swim. However, if fans miss the initial broadcast of the show, they can wait a day and tune in for the episode the next day when it premieres on Max.

However, to watch the show on Max, one requires a valid subscription to the service.

Recap of Common Side Effects episode 9

In episode 9, Marshall learns that Hildy was the one who asked Amelia to break him out of prison, as she was her old student who had been working with Jarvis to grow the mushroom. She brings him to her side and promises him to grow the mushroom and use it ethically.

Marshall then reveals that Socrates' faeces is the subtrate needed to grow the mushroom.

Copano and Harrington get Marshall's location out of Zane, but they can't agree on how to go forward with the case, so they split up. While Harrington takes the information to Cecily, Copano seeks out Amelia and tells her that he knows Marshall has been working on a medicinal mushroom. Cecily then orders a raid on Marshall's operation in North Carolina.

Rick and Frances end up starting their own pharma company, and Jonas learns that he only has a few weeks to live. He calls Rick up to ask for the mushroom, but Rick doesn't answer his calls.

Tensions between Hildy and Marshall start rising when he learns that she is charging for the mushrooms. Hildy then lures Marshall to a cliff's edge and throws him off of it as the episode cuts to black.

What can fans expect from the Common Side Effects season finale?

Going into the Common Side Effects season finale, fans can expect to learn whether Marshall is dead or not. Given that he sustained some heavy injuries after the fall, it'll be tough to see how he gets out of this.

Other than that, fans can also expect to see the FBI lead a raid on the mushroom operation.

