Is there going to be Common Side Effects season 2? Renewal status explored

Common Side Effects season 2 has officially been confirmed. Adult Swim announced that the animated series will return for another season, following its critically acclaimed first installment.

Marshall and Frances, two former high school lab partners, struggle to market their discovery, a miraculous healing mushroom, in the comedic series. Season 1 of Common Side Effects is set to wrap up with a finale on March 31, 2025.

Joe Bennett and Steve Hely developed the show's season 1, as Mike Judge and Greg Daniels served as executive producers.

Everything to know about Common Side Effects season 2

Adult Swim has officially renewed Common Side Effects season 2. Signaling a strong network commitment, this decision came before the conclusion of season 1. Critics have praised the first season of the show for its unusual concept and captivating plot. Season 2's renewal was verified on March 28, 2025, just before the finale episode.

The impact of season 1 has been significant. Fans have flocked to Adult Swim and Max to support the show, driving up viewership and generating buzz on social media.

According to Deadline, the show's co-creator, Joe Bennett, expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic response, stating:

"The opportunity to push the boundaries of animation and storytelling on Adult Swim is like a wonderful mushroom dream. Our goal with the show is to transform planet Earth and restore the human spirit. For now, we will settle for a second season."

Executive producer Michael Ouweleen highlighted the genre-defining nature of the series.

"Joe and Steve did their job by crafting a boundary-pushing and genre-defining piece of television that re-frames what ‘adult animation’ is capable of,” Ouweleen commented.

More about Common Side Effects season 2

Common Side Effects season 2 will continue the intriguing journey of Marshall and Frances. In season 1, they discover the Blue Angel Mushroom, a healing mushroom with the potential to cure almost any illness.

However, various entities trying to stifle it, including the DEA and pharmaceutical companies. This complicates their search to share this finding with the world, creating a stage for a thrilling, action-packed plot for season two.

Joe Bennett and Steve Hely, the co-creators of the series, have expressed excitement about the show's future, as stated by Deadline.

"We are grateful for the enthusiastic response to Common Side Effects and are thrilled to continue exploring this world with our amazing team and the fans who have embraced the show," they said.

Their ambition to "transform planet Earth and restore the human spirit" will continue to unfold in season 2.

New characters and plot in season 2

In Common Side Effects season 2, fans can expect to meet new characters and witness more intense conflicts. The central characters, Marshall and Frances, will face increased opposition as they try to get the mushroom out into the world.

The evolving storylines may deepen the mystery surrounding the mushroom’s origins and potential. As more characters are introduced, the tension between the forces trying to control the mushroom and the protagonists is expected to escalate. So, following new alliances, betrayals, and even more conspiracies, season 2 may have a lot of excitement in store.

