What role does Dianne Wiest play in Only Murders in the Building season 5? Character explored

Only Murders in the Building season 5 has premiered with the first three episodes on September 9, 2025. Charles, Mabel, and Oliver return to solve more mysteries and face challenges like never before.

The puzzling death of Arconia's doorman, Lester, was shown at the end of the previous season. It set the stage for the new installment, with the amateur sleuths jumping right into the investigation of his case from the first episode. The mystery behind Nicky Caccimelio's disappearance also brings more difficulties for the protagonists.

Several new faces have joined this season, becoming a prominent part of all the chaos behind the cases of Lester, Nicky, and more. Among the new entries, Dianne Wiest plays a special role, featuring as Lorraine, Lester's wife, in Only Murders in the Building season 5.

Dianne Wiest plays the role of Lorraine in Only Murders in the Building season 5

A still from the series (Image via Hulu)

Actress Dianne Wiest has joined the cast of season 5, bringing a special character to life. She is playing the role of Lorraine Coluca, Lester's wife. As the doorman's death becomes a vital case this season, Lorraine becomes pivotal in understanding Lester and the mystery behind his death.

Although Lester mentions his wife in the previous series, the audience gets to see her for the first time this season. In the three episodes released so far, it is told that she had musical talents and pursued a career in opera singing. In the second episode of the latest installment, the viewers also get to see how she met Lester when they were young, further showing their marriage and life together.

Wiest also appeared in a scene showing Lester's past, where the couple discussed the murders happening in Arconia. Later, her interactions with Mabel and Oliver during the wake for her late husband also add a striking touch to their investigations into the murder case.

While she appeared briefly until now, Dianne Wiest's character may bring more unique elements to Charles, Oliver, and Mora's adventure in Only Murders in the Building season 5.

John Hoffman shares his excitement for having Dianne Wiest on Only Murders in the Building season 5

A still from the series (Image via Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building season 5 follows suit from the previous seasons and brings a special set of actors in unique roles. From Jerry Maguire fame, Renée Zellweger, to Percy Jackson star, Logan Lerman, several new additions feature in the latest installment.

The showrunner and co-creator, John Hoffman, talked in detail about all the entries of varied actors to the show this season in an interview with Parade. He also spoke about the ones who joined in the past and other talented names whom he would love to see on the show.

Talking specifically about Dianne Wiest in Only Murders in the Building season 5, John Hoffman highlighted how the actress's presence this season was his 'personal favourite'. He said to Parade:

"When I look at this cast this season, in Season 5, Dianne Wiest is just a personal favorite of mine forever."

Adding to it, he shared:

"And I couldn’t believe when I was talking to her on a Zoom about doing it. And then she just fulfilled in the greatest ways."

About Dianne Wiest

Dianne Wiest at the 2019 Skin Cancer Foundation's Champions For Change Gala (Image via Getty)

American actress Dianne Wiest is known for her striking performances and special characters. Having extensively worked in the theatre scene, she began her film career in the 1980s.

Her acting in Woody Allen's The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) brought her fame. She later collaborated with the American filmmaker for other movies, such as Hannah and Her Sisters (1987), Radio Days (1987), and September (1987).

The actress's varied roles in different movies won her several accolades, such as the Academy Award, the Golden Globe Award, the Primetime Emmy Award, and more. Be it Peg Boggs from Edward Scissorhands (1990) or Helen Sinclair from Bullets Over Broadway (1994), Wiest's acting has brought several iconic characters to life. Her presence in Only Murders in the Building season 5 adds a special touch to the show.

Watch Only Murders in the Building season 5 on Hulu.

