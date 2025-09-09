Only Murders in the Building season 5 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

The podcasting trio from Arconia is all set to take up another challenge in Only Murders in the Building season 5. Making a three-episode premiere on September 9, 2025, the popular series returns with a fifth season on Hulu.

Ad

The series follows the adventures of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver as they get embroiled in murders and solve mysteries behind them. Created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin, the series has been bringing a wide range of cast members every season.

From the big names in the entertainment industry to several new faces, the show has been known for featuring unique characters in the story. Here's all you need to know about the cast and their roles in Only Murders in the Building season 5.

Ad

Trending

Who plays who in Only Murders in the Building season 5?

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

A still from the series (Image via Hulu)

American actor Steve Martin appears as one of the central characters, Charles-Haden Savage, in the series. Charles was a semi-retired actor who had his days of glory in the past as the lead in the 90s detective show, Brazzos. His fascination with true crime makes him join the other two leads in their podcast and mystery-solving escapades. His body double Sazz Pataki's death made the character's journey in season 4 adventurous and thrilling.

Ad

Starting his career as a comedian, Steve Martin soon became a renowned name in the entertainment scene. From Harris in L.A. Story (1991) to Inspector Clouseau in Pink Panther (2006), he has played numerous iconic roles in different works. Martin's acting and writing projects have won him awards like the Grammy Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and more.

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

A still from the series (Image via Hulu)

Martin Short plays the role of Broadway director Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Building season 5. While he struggled to find his next successful project and handle familial matters, Oliver's collaboration with Charles and Mabel brings more excitement to his life. In season 4, along with solving Sazz's death mystery, Oliver has a special moment at the end as he marries Loretta Durkin.

Ad

Canadian writer, actor, and comedian Martin Short has delivered significant performances in the entertainment field. Having won awards like the Primetime Emmy Award, the Tony Award, and the SAG Award, Short has been a renowned personality in the film, TV, and theatre scenes. He is widely known for his presence on SNL and SCTV, and acted in works such as Three Amigos (1986), Innerspace (1987), Father of the Bride (1991), and more.

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Ad

A still from the series (Image via Hulu)

Renowned singer and actress Selena Gomez will reprise her role as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building season 5. Mabel is an apartment renovator and artist by profession, with a keen interest in suspense and mysteries since childhood. In season 4, she remained in action to solve the mystery behind Sazz Pataki's death, unravelling big secrets about the case till the season finale.

Ad

Embarking on her acting career in 2002, Selena Gomez has acted in several Disney shows, gaining fame with Wizards of Waverly Place. She has also acted in films like Emilia Pérez (2024), Monte Carlo (2011), and more. Her musical career is marked by chart-topping albums like I Said I Love You First... And You Said It Back (2025), Rare (2020), Revival (2015), and more. Some of her hit songs include It Ain't Me (2017), Back To You (2018), and Love On (2024), among others.

Ad

Also read: How many episodes will there be in Only Murders in the Building season 5? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Other supporting cast members in Only Murders in the Building season 5

Known for bringing a special ensemble of cast every season, Only Murders in the Building season 5 is also following suit with an elaborate cast list. Here are a few of the cast members featured in season 5:

Ad

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin-Putnam

Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams

Téa Leoni as Sofia Caccimelio

Bobby Cannavale as Nicky Caccimelio

Christopher Wltz as Bash Steeg

Michael Syril Creighton as Howard Morris

Renée Zellweger as Camila White

Teddy Coluca as Lester

Dianne Wiest as Lorraine

From returning cast to new faces, the new season is all set to bring more challenges and twists with these characters.

Also read: Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 3 ending explained: Who owns the missing finger?

Ad

What is Only Murders in the Building season 5 all about? A brief synopsis and what you can expect from the series

A still from the series (Image via Hulu)

As the previous part set the base for the chaos coming ahead, Only Murders in the Building season 5 will follow that and more in the new episodes. Lester's mysterious death was a shocking twist at the end of season 4, and it will become one of the highlights in Charles, Oliver, and Mabel's journey this time.

Ad

However, there is more danger than anticipated in the trio's new mission in season 5. From old school mobsters to the new and dark secrets of New York, the lead characters will have a lot to face in the latest installment.

The official description of the series states:

"After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia."

Ad

The description further states:

"The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge."

Where is Only Murders in the Building season 5 streaming online? Watch options and more

A still from the series (Image via Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building season 5 is streaming exclusively on Hulu in the US. After the three-episode premiere, the series will release one episode a week till the finale on October 28, 2025.

Ad

To watch the latest and previous episodes of the series, viewers can subscribe to Hulu through the different plans it offers. A basic plan, which is ad-inclusive, is priced at $9.99/month or $99.99/year. For ad-free streaming, the plan is priced at $18.99/month.

Users can also check the Hulu+ Live TV bundle plans. An ad-inclusive bundle plan is priced at $81.99/month. To make it ad-free, the plan will be available for $95.99/month. International viewers in countries like Australia, Canada, and the UK can watch the series on Disney+.

Ad

Also read: Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More