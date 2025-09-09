Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4, Dirty Birds, is set to premiere on September 16, 2025. The latest installment will be available for streaming at 3 am ET/12 am PT. Fans can look forward to watching the show on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ internationally. Episode 4 will run for about 45 minutes.Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are deep into their investigation into the strange death of Lester, their beloved doorman, in this episode. With more information coming out and more people being suspected, the three refuse to think that Lester's death was an accident.As the investigation goes on, fans will be drawn into a world of dangerous secrets, rich billionaires, and mysterious people who put the three of them in even more danger. The fifth season picks up right where the fourth season left off, with shocking events. When does Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4 come out? Release time for all major time zones View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOnly Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4 will be released on September 16, 2025, at 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT for Hulu viewers and 8:00 AM BST for Disney+ subscribers. Here’s a quick breakdown of the release time across major time zones:Time ZoneRelease Day and DateRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)September 16, 202512:00 AMUSA (Eastern Time)September 16, 20253:00 AMBrazil (BRT)September 16, 20254:00 AMUK (BST)September 16, 20258:00 AMCentral Europe (CET)September 16, 20259:00 AMIndia (IST)September 16, 202512:30 PMSouth Africa (SAST)September 16, 20259:00 AMPhilippines (PHT)September 16, 20253:00 PMAustralia (ACDT)September 16, 20254:30 PMNew Zealand (NZST)September 16, 20256:00 PMHow many episodes are left in Only Murders in the Building season 5?Season 5 consists of a total of 10 episodes. With three episodes already released, fans can look forward to seven more episodes, with the final episode dropping on October 28, 2025.A brief recap of Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 3A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Image via Hulu)In season 5 episode 3 of Only Murders in the Building, titled Rigor, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel make a big discovery in their search for answers about Lester's death. After getting a bunch of strange texts and meeting a key suspect out of the blue, the three discover some scary things about the people living in the Arconia.There is also a link between Lester's death and a wealthy billionaire, which makes the case even more dangerous. As things worsen, the team can't agree on what to do next and doesn't know who to trust.Also read: Only Murders in the Building season 4 recap: All to know before season 5 arrivesWhat to expect from season 5 episode 4A still from season 5 of Only Murders in the Building (Image via Hulu)In season 5 episode 4, the investigation takes a dramatic turn as the trio uncovers more suspicious activities linked to Lester’s death. Fans can expect new revelations about the billionaire's involvement and Arconia's dark secrets.With the tension between Charles, Oliver, and Mabel building, the episode will highlight the stakes of their investigation as they come face-to-face with a ruthless adversary. The episode is set to deliver a series of twists, further entangling the main characters in a web of crime, deceit, and danger. Viewers can expect -A new suspect: The investigation uncovers another prime suspect with ties to the Arconia's wealthiest residents.A shocking secret: A hidden connection between Lester and a prominent figure in the building is revealed, changing the course of the investigation.A confrontation: Charles, Oliver, and Mabel find themselves face-to-face with someone who knows too much, leading to a tense standoff.Catch Only Murders in the Building season 5 on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally.