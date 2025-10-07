Before watching season 9, remember these key developments from 9-1-1 season 8 

9-1-1 season 8 puts Station 118, and the audience watching, in a whirlwind of emotions with not only the typical near-death experiences, but also the high-octane twist that turns the station upside down. The popular procedural drama stars Angela Bassett, Aisha Hinds, and Kenneth Choi and follows the high-pressure lives of first responders at Station 118.The 118 team remains together. But the last few episodes of season 8 are a true challenge for everyone as they deal with the tragic death of their beloved leader and the resulting shifts within the team. As the show moves into season 9, here are some highlights and major storyline shifts to remember from 9-1-1 season 8.Disclaimer: This article may contain some spoilers for 9-1-1 season 8. Reader's discretion is advised.What to remember from 9-1-1 season 8 before season 9 arrivesThroughout the seven-year run of the procedural drama, it has added dramatic twists and turns every season. However, 9-1-1 season 8 brought one of the biggest, make-or-break moments in the series when it killed off Peter Krause's Captain Bobby Nash. The Station 118 team's leader was killed off in episode 15 of season 8, titled Lab Rats, after a contamination in a bio lab.A still from the series (Image via Hulu)Nash's death in the storyline, however, ensured that one other 118 team member survived, Chimney (Kenneth Choi), whom he saved with the only available vial of a life-saving vaccine, sacrificing his own chance at survival. The tragic death of their leader is a huge dark cloud for the rest of the team throughout the rest of 9-1-1 season 8.Chimney had to get over his survival guilt, and the team had to get on with their lives and their jobs while dealing with their grief. However, the path after Nash's death is not easy, as the once close-knit team of the 118 is on the verge of breaking up in the season 8 finale. Bobby's widow, Athena (Angela Bassett), blamed Chimney for Bobby's death.However, a life-and-death emergency following a building collapse repaired the rift between the two. Somehow, Chim, who is still haunted by Bobby's death, redeemed himself after saving and refusing to give up on Graham (Sam Roach), who tried to save a patient when Chim couldn't get to the patient himself, but ended up trapped and seriously injured.Where did 9-1-1 season 8 leave Station 118? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the end of 9-1-1 season 8, the 118 team had to deal with the quickly shifting dynamics following Captain Bobby Nash's untimely death. Although Athena previously said that she would be living in the house she was building with Bobby, even without him, she ended up selling it once the house was finished.Maddie had given birth to her and Chimney's son, whom they named Robert Nash after the late captain of the 118. That happy news aside, 118 was still dealing with the logistical and emotional impact of Nash's death, with Eddie (Ryan Guzman) set to return to Texas for a new job in El Paso and Buck (Oliver Stark) put in for a transfer.However, after everyone returns to the station after the building collapse rescue, Chimney gave an emboldened speech that ensures that the 118 team remains. He told Eddie that he's not moving, that Buck is not transferring, and that they are all going to stay together as a family at the station. Meanwhile, Hen (Aisha Hinds) called Chimney &quot;Cap,&quot; alluding to a new role he might be taking in season 9.Catch all episodes of 9-1-1 season 8, along with previous seasons, streaming on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ internationally. Meanwhile, 9-1-1 season 9 premieres on ABC on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET and on Hulu the following day.