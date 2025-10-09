“Can’t wait to see what more chaos he brings”: Internet reacts as ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ gets renewed for a second season

Dexter: Resurrection is coming for a second season. The sequel series in which Michael C. Hall reprises his role as the titular serial killer was officially renewed by Paramount+, news that Hall himself shared in a video shared on the show's official YouTube channel on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.
In the video titled Dexter: Resurrection season 2 special announcement, Hall addressed the show's millions of fans with an update, saying:
"First of all, I just want to thank all the fans for tuning in and taking the Dexter: Resurrection ride with us this summer. Hope you enjoyed it. And secondly, we've been greenlit for another season. There's more to come. The writer's room is assembling now, and details will be forthcoming."
Fans were quick to comment following the news. One X user said that they couldn't wait to see what new chaos Dexter will bring to the next season.
More fans were ecstatic about Resurrection getting a second season. One recalled how the first installment kept them on the edge of their seats. Meanwhile, another one said to keep new seasons coming. They are hoping for the series to continue as long as Grey's Anatomy, which is currently on season 22.
Other commenters shared having high hopes for season 2, with one fan hoping that it will be as twisted as season 1. Meanwhile, another commenter hoped that Resurrection would not get the same treatment as Original Sin, which was cancelled despite its season 2 renewal.
What to know about Dexter: Resurrection season 2 so far?
Besides the confirmation that a second season for Dexter: Resurrection is officially on the go, there are not a lot of details known about the new installment. As Michael C. Hall said in his announcement video, details for season 2 of the prequel series will be shared at a later time.
That said, fans can expect to follow Dexter on his journey of hunting serial killers. As for the returning cast members in the second season, Hall will almost certainly reprise his role as Dexter. Jack Alcott is also likely to return as Dexter's son, Harrison. The same goes for James Remar, who plays Harry Morgan, Dexter's ghost father and voice of conscience.
That said, one of the favorite cast members from the original Dexter series, who returned on Resurrection, sadly passed away in season 1 of the prequel series after being murdered. He's not likely to return after being killed off in the story, but other cast members like Uma Thurman and Eric Stonestreet, whose characters were left alive in season 1, could eventually return in season 2.
While the renewal news for Resurrection is welcomed by fans despite Original Sin still in the bin after its season 2 renewal was revoked, the decision didn't come out of the blue. Besides being part of a beloved franchise, the prequel series debuted with a perfect score, per CBR, although it has now dropped to 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Still, it's much higher compared to the other shows the Dexter franchise has spawned, like Dexter: Original Sin (70%) and Dexter: New Blood (77%).
Stay tuned for news and updates on Dexter: Resurrection season 2 as the year progresses.