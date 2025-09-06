Will there be Dexter: Resurrection season 2? Renewal possibilities and more

Dexter: Resurrection season 2 is one of the hottest topics among fans following the dramatic conclusion of the previous season. The show follows Dexter Morgan after he recovers from a near-fatal gunshot and tries to reconnect with his son, Harrison, while facing new threats in New York City. Season 1 focuses on Dexter’s efforts to cope with his dark urges while mentoring Harrison, in addition to dealing with a master criminal and new enemies.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the show. Reader's discretion is advised.

The season finale left many storylines unresolved, generating much speculation about what will happen next. As of September 2025, Paramount+ and Showtime have not announced any news regarding Dexter: New Blood season 2. There is no official word from the network about its continuation, despite strong viewership and critical acclaim.

Dexter: Resurrection season 2 renewal status and possibility

A still from the show (Image via Paramount+)

Dexter: Resurrection season 2 remains unannounced for renewal by Paramount+ or Showtime as of September 2025. However, several credible reports suggest that the chances for Dexter: Resurrection season 2 are quite high. The show’s recent ratings have strengthened the case for renewal even further.

Dexter: Resurrection was released in July 2025 and immediately broke streaming records for Showtime via Paramount+, attracting more than 3 million viewers over its first three days and nearly doubling the franchise’s previous viewership. The response from critics has also been positive, with high ratings and reviews praising the show’s strong story and cast performances.

In an exclusive interview with Collider published on July 10, 2025, the showrunner Clyde Phillips opened up about the possibility of Dexter: Resurrection season 2.

"Michael said, "This show is going to be on for years," plural, with an S. So, we're going to do this as long as Michael wants to. Then, when we know what the final year is, we'll know how to resolve it," he stated.

Executive producer Scott Reynolds also mentioned that the show had originally been pitched for three seasons, "that tells a great story that can continue on."

Assuming production timelines align with last season's schedule, Dexter: Resurrection season 2 may likely air between mid-2026 and late 2026. Fans and critics currently rate renewal as highly probable, though there has been no formal announcement.

About Dexter: Resurrection season 1

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 follows Dexter Morgan's story after he emerges from a coma in New York City to reconnect with his son, Harrison. The series picks up after Dexter was shot by Harrison in the latest episode of New Blood, confirming that he survived. Dexter starts a new chapter as a rideshare driver and tries to mentor Harrison, who is considering a career in law enforcement.

Throughout the season, Dexter becomes involved with Leon Prater, a wealthy crime lord and art collector. As Dexter works to connect Prater to a string of murders, several familiar characters reappear, including Angel Batista and Brian Moser. The primary conflict revolves around Dexter uncovering Prater’s secrets, handling threats from old and new enemies, and protecting Harrison.

The season ends with Dexter confronting Prater inside a vault and rescuing Harrison after a dramatic showdown. Key revelations include Prater’s criminal history and Dexter’s admission of being the Bay Harbor Butcher, while Prater kills Angel Batista. Harrison helps Dexter in the aftermath, and Charley leaves the city, resolving a subplot concerning Prater’s manipulation.

The season concludes with Dexter accepting that he cannot live a normal life but holding tightly to his connection with Harrison and Blessing.

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+.

