7 shows to watch if you’re enjoying Dexter: Resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection is a crime drama mystery television series developed by Clyde Phillips. It is a sequel to Dexter: New Blood and Dexter, featuring Michael C. Hall reprising his role as Dexter Morgan, joined by Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, David Zayas, Ntare Mwine, and others.

Ten weeks after Dexter: New Blood, Dexter Morgan survives his near-fatal gunshot wound and heads to New York City in search of his missing son, Harrison, while Miami’s Captain Angel Batista closes in on them.

If viewers are enjoying Dexter: Resurrection for its themes of crime and morality, then here are seven other shows that deliver a similar experience.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Barry, The Fall, and 5 other shows to watch for fans of Dexter: Resurrection

1) Barry

Barry is an American black comedy crime drama (Image via Apple TV+)

Barry is an American black comedy crime drama created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader. Bill Hader stars as Barry Berkman, a former Marine turned hitman from Cleveland who travels to Los Angeles for a job but unexpectedly stumbles into an acting class led by Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler).

There, he meets aspiring actress Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg) and begins to reconsider his violent lifestyle, though his ties to figures like Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) and NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) constantly pull him back into the criminal world.

Like Dexter: Resurrection, Barry explores the life of a killer torn between violence and a desire for personal reinvention, as crime collides with an unlikely search for identity.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Netflix

2) The Fall

Gillian Anderson as Stella Gibson and Jamie Dornan as Paul Spector (Image via Apple TV+)

Northern Ireland serves as the backdrop for the criminal drama television series The Fall. Allan Cubitt is the creator and writer of the show, which stars Jamie Dornan as serial killer Paul Spector and Gillian Anderson as Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson.

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Stella Gibson, a senior investigating officer, is seconded to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to review a prolonged murder case.

When it becomes clear a serial killer is targeting young professional women in Belfast, she and the local detectives race to capture Paul Spector while facing obstacles both inside and outside the PSNI.

The Fall shares with Dexter: Resurrection a focus on the hunt for a serial killer, delving into both the predator’s psychology and the investigators pursuing him.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, Peacock

3) Mr. Robot

Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson (Image via Apple TV+)

Mr. Robot is an American drama thriller created by Sam Esmail. The series stars Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson, a brilliant but troubled cybersecurity engineer in New York City who battles social anxiety, depression, dissociative identity disorder, and drug abuse.

Elliot is pulled into the underground hacking scene by the enigmatic Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) and joins fsociety in their mission against E Corp, sparking a battle with both corporate power and his own fractured mind.

While Dexter: Resurrection follows a man leading a dangerous double life, Mr. Robot mirrors that tension through Elliot’s fractured identity and his descent into a world of chaos.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

4) The Wire

The Wire examines crime through layered storytelling (Image via Apple TV+)

American author and former police reporter David Simon is the primary author and creator of the crime drama television series The Wire.

The show's original concept was a police drama that was partially inspired on Simon's writing partner Ed Burns's experiences as a public school teacher and former murder investigator.

The Wire, which is set in Baltimore, Maryland, keeps characters and plots from past seasons while introducing a new civic institution and how it relates to law enforcement in each season.

The illicit drug trade, the port system, the city government and bureaucracy, education and schools, and print news media are the five topics, listed chronologically.

Like Dexter: Resurrection, The Wire examines crime through layered storytelling, showing how personal choices intersect with law enforcement, morality, and systemic corruption.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix

5) The Americans

The Americans is a period spy drama (Image via Apple TV+)

The Americans is a period spy drama created by Joe Weisberg.

Set in the early 1980s during the Cold War, it follows Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys), two KGB agents posing as a suburban American couple in Virginia while raising their children, Paige (Holly Taylor) and Henry (Keidrich Sellati).

The series intertwines family life with espionage as the Jennings juggle their covert missions alongside the suspicions of their neighbor Stan Beeman (Noah Emmerich), an FBI counterintelligence agent.

The Americans connects to Dexter: Resurrection through its focus on double lives, as characters hide their true selves while they juggle family, duty, and the constant threat of exposure.

Where to watch: Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+

6) Hannibal

Hannibal is a psychological horror-thriller (Image via Apple TV+)

Hannibal is a psychological horror-thriller developed by Bryan Fuller based on characters from Thomas Harris’ novels. The series centers on FBI investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen).

Recruited by Jack Crawford to profile serial killers, Graham works under Lecter’s supervision, unaware that his mentor is secretly a cannibalistic murderer. As Lecter manipulates events from within the FBI, his fascination with Graham’s gift for understanding killers pushes both men toward a perilous bond that threatens their sanity and survival.

Like Dexter: Resurrection, Hannibal is driven by a chilling dynamic between hunter and hunted, with psychological tension tied to questions of morality and identity.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+

7) Breaking Bad

Bryan Cranston as Walter White in Breaking Bad (Image via Netflix)

Breaking Bad is an American neo-Western crime drama created by Vince Gilligan. Set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, it stars Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a disillusioned high school chemistry teacher whose diagnosis with lung cancer pushes him toward desperate choices.

Determined to secure his family’s future, Walter partners with former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to manufacture methamphetamine. As they descend deeper into the criminal underworld, Walter’s double life grows increasingly dangerous, putting him at odds with law enforcement, rival criminals, and those closest to him.

Much like Dexter: Resurrection, Breaking Bad follows a man whose hidden criminal life spirals out of control, forcing him to confront the cost of his choices to himself and those around him.

Where to watch: Netflix

Interested viewers can watch Dexter: Resurrection episode 9 on August 29 and episode 10 on September 5.

