What is the Malia Obama Nike commercial controversy? Harvard grad accused of copying Sundance indie director's work

New York University graduate Natalie Jasmine Harris has hinted that Malia Obama copied one of her works for a Nike commercial. Former President Barack Obama's elder daughter, a Harvard University graduate, Malia Ann, directed basketball star A'ja Wilson's ad for her first Nike signature A'One sneakers. Nike released the commercial on Sunday, May 4. Natalie shared picture parallels on X on Tuesday — two snippets from her short film GRACE, and two more from Obama’s direction. Natalie wrote:
"Been sitting with this for a while. My Sundance short film GRACE (shot brilliantly by Tehillah de Castro) was made with deep love and care."
The young filmmaker continued:
"The social cut of the new @Nike commercial directed by Malia Obama (who was also at Sundance my year) feels shockingly similar to my work…"
Natalie Jasmine Harris participated in the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Utah, the same year Malia debuted her short film The Heart at the event. The NYU graduate added in a separate tweet:
"I know art often overlaps, but moments like this hit hard when you’ve poured your heart into telling stories with care and barely get the recognition you deserve."
Seemingly taking a dig at Nike and Malia Obama, Natalie said the brand could have reached out to her instead of a famous person if they wished to recreate a certain look.
NYU filmmaker accused Malia Obama of copying her idea for the Nike commercial
Natalie's short film GRACE, spanning over 13 minutes, depicts the story of a Black 16-year-old teen in the 1950s, who mulls over her s*xuality and religious faith ahead of her Baptism. As the ceremony begins, and the protagonist, Grace, is asked to repent, she thinks about the blooming romantic feelings for her best friend, Louise.
One particular scene in the short film shows Grace and another girl playing a hand game, called patty cake or pat-a-cake. Director Natalie Jasmine Harris compared this shot to the Malia Obama-directed Nike commercial starring A'ja Wilson. The ad film began with a shot through the door to the porch, with A'ja and a young girl sitting on the stairs. The two were seen playing a hand game, but with the rhythm of a fanchant for A'ja:
"A'ja Wilson on top/ Can't take her spot/ She's a real one through/ Always does what she'll do/ She won MVP/ 1, 2, and 3/ Her game is tea/ She made history/ And if you talk smack/ She's gonna clap back"
While some netizens sided with Natalie, extending their consolation to her for the alleged intellectual theft, many pointed out her idea was not original either. They noted certain scenes in Natalie's short film bore resemblances to similar imagery from movies like The Color Purple and Daughters of the Dust.
Netizens defending the elder Obama daughter claimed the camera perspective and shots in Natalie's film were not something she invented, but rather techniques that have been in use for years. They criticized Natalie for overshadowing A'ja Wilson's sneaker launch and Malia Obama's directorial contribution with her accusation.