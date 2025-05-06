When did Brian Austin Green date Megan Fox? Actor responds to allegations of grooming his ex-wife

Brian Austin Green recently opened up about his relationship with Megan Fox. He spoke at length about his feelings at the time and also shed light on the allegations of grooming the actress when she was young. Green hosts the Oldish podcast with his current fiancée, Shana Burgess, and Randy Spelling. In the episode published on Monday, May 5, Burgess and Spelling asked Green about his relationship with Megan Fox.

He spoke at length about the entire timeline of their relationship and his feelings at different stages. He also delved into Fox divorcing him and dating Machine Gun Kelly, among other things.

Brian Austin Green on grooming allegations regarding Megan Fox

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Berlin Premiere (Image Source: Getty)

They had started dating back in 2004 when Fox was 18 and Green was 30. Hence, there were allegations that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star had groomed the actress. However, he never really put out a statement clarifying the situation.

When asked the reason for it by Shana Burgess, Green explained that he thought about it logically, which comes from his dad. He said that if he started explaining his side of the story, people might or might not believe it, and he would forever be explaining things. However, people just saw that he isn't like that and would question the allegation and realise that they were false.

Green further added:

"I'm just going to sit back and shut the f*ck up and people are gonna find out what they’re gonna find out just because I’m not giving them anything else to do,” he said. “They’re just gonna have to find it out on their own if they’re still interested. And people have with her and people have with Megan and that whole situation.

He further continued,

"There was so much stuff — you said, the grooming stuff, the controlling stuff, it seems like that just continually lessens and lessens until I run into people now that are like, ‘Yeah, I used to think that, or that seemed to be the case,’ but they just genuinely don’t believe that anymore. And it’s not because of anything I said."

He explained that while many people choose to do press releases, book launches, or other statements, he felt that showing it through his actions was best for him.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's relationship timeline

Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2013 (Image Source: Getty)

On the Oldish Podcast, Brian Austin Green spoke in detail about his relationship with Megan Fox. They had started dating in 2004. By then, Green had also been in a relationship with Vanessa Marcil and had a son named Kassius. The couple had dated for six years before getting married in 2010. They had two sons, named Noah and Bodhi. In 2015, Fox was seeking divorce from Green, who said on the podcast:

"It was out of nowhere. It was the most vulnerable thing I had ever experienced in my life at that time.”

However, in 2016, they patched things up and she gave birth to their third child, Journey. Green added that it seemed like they were back on track and going well, but the couple eventually split up in 2020. Fox moved on quickly as she was seen with Machine Gun Kelly in 2020 and even labeled him her 'twin flame'. Green admitted that he felt jealous and all other natural human emotions at the time. He is now engaged to Burgess, and they also have a son together named Zane.

