Who is Christy Martin? Sydney Sweeney set to play the boxing legend in upcoming biopic directed by David Michôd

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney is all set to portray boxer, Christy Martin, in a new biopic directed by David Michôd. In an interview with Deadline published on May 8, 2024, the actress discussed the upcoming opportunity to play the boxer and stated:

"Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse."

For the unversed, Christy Martin is a former American professional boxer who competed from 1989 to 2012. Per BoxRec, she boasts a career win total of 49 fights, of which 32 are knockouts. She held the WBC female super welterweight title in 2009 and was the first female boxer to be inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2016.

Expressing her passion for boxing, Sydney Sweeney also mentioned during the latest conversation:

"I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains."

Christy Martin is the first female boxer to sign with Don Martin

Born Christy Salters in 1968 in Mullens, West Virginia, Martin attended Mullens High School. According to her website 'Christy Martin Promotions', she played a variety of sports in her childhood, including Little League baseball and all-state basketball. She attended Concord College in Athens, West Virginia, on a basketball scholarship, earning a bachelor's degree in education.

Janet Woolum's book Outstanding Women Athletes: Who They Are and How They Influenced Sports in America throws light on the boxer's life. In her book, the author described Martin as the "most successful and prominent female boxer" in the US who "legitimized" women's participation in the sport. She was the first woman boxer to sign with boxing promoter Don King.

The upcoming untitled biopic is written by David Michôd, along with Mirrah Foulkes. It chronicles the professional and tumultuous private life of Martin, including the alleged attempt on her life at the hands of her former coach and husband, Jim Martin.

Talking about making the movie during the same interview, Michôd told Deadline:

"I have a history of making movies about damaged men and I’d been wanting to make a film about a woman with a ferocious energy inside her. When I came across the Christy Martin story two years ago I knew I’d found it."

Christy married Jim in 1991. CBS News reported that Jim stabbed and shot Christy in November 2010. She survived, and Jim was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

"Faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her" — Sydney Sweeney on Christy Martin's life

In the recent interview, Sydney Sweeney elaborated that she did grappling and kickboxing from ages 12 to 19 and was "itching to get back into the ring" for the role. Stating that Christy's story is a "physically and emotionally demanding" one with a "lot of weight to carry," the actress added that she is up to the "challenge."

Sydney Sweeney went on to say:

"I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional."

Australian director Michôd is best remembered for his previous movies namely, Animal Kingdom (2010) and The King (2019). Elaborating on how he feels the audience would react to Christy's story, he mentioned:

"Her ferocity is intelligible and justifiable and audiences will crave it because of the circumstances she was forced to endure."

Producer Kohansky-Roberts and Michôd used the term "a female Rocky," referring to Martin making the cover of Sports Illustrated (the first and only female boxer). David Michôd explained that Sydney Sweeney's performance in Reality "knocked his socks off," adding that she has "a taste for the fight game."

Meanwhile, Teddy Schwarzman with Black Bear Pictures is co-representing US rights for the film. He praised Sydney Sweeney and expressed excitement for the biopic, calling Christy Martin's life "epic."

Per Deadline, the film will go under production this fall and is set to be introduced to international buyers at the Cannes Film Market (May 14–May 23).

