Who did Emma Roberts play in 'Madame Web'? Actress says she would like to do another superhero movie "that gets a little more action"

Actress Emma Roberts revealed she would like to do another superhero film "that gets a little more action" after playing a supporting role in Madame Web. On Monday, June 24, 2024, the 33-year-old actress expressed her desire for a more expansive role in her interview with ComicBook.

"I was a civilian in Madame Web. I loved getting to just pop in and play Peter Parker's mom, and I loved the director (S.J. Clarkson) of that movie. I had so much fun. I think that playing comic book characters is so fun, I would love to get the chance to play one that maybe gets a little more action."

Emma Roberts played Peter Parker's mother, Mary Parker, in Sony's Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web. Though it was a minor role, Robert's character was pregnant with the child, who would later go on to become Spider-Man. She goes into labor while staying with her brother-in-law, Ben Parker (future Uncle Ben).

"I birthed Peter Parker. Excuse me, what is more heroic than that?"— Emma Roberts on playing Mary Parker

Emma Roberts also brought up her role as a witch in American Horror Story: Coven while discussing being a part of a future comic book movie, stating,

"I would also love to play a witch again. I've seen some witch comic book characters that I would be into," Roberts told ComicBook.

While Mary's role in Madame Web was part of a small subplot, she plays a more active role in Marvel comics. Mary worked for the CIA as an analyst and translator. She would later join her husband, Richard Parker, as a field agent, embarking on dangerous missions.

During their missons, their son, Peter, would remain in the care of his aunt and uncle. On one such assignment, investigating Albert Malik, a.k.a. the third Red Skull, they are found as double agents and killed in a plane crash.

Mary Parker is not the only role where Emma Roberts had to wear a pregnant belly. While discussing outfits her fellow cast members had to wear in Madame Web, the actress brought up American Horror Story: Delicate, stating:

"I just got to wear a nine-month pregnant belly (in Madame Web). Again, that is heroic. You don't even know what that's like. And then I had to do it on American Horror Story for another six months of my life wearing a belly."

She quipped,

"I should have three kids by now, and I only have one with the amount of times I've had to be pregnant."

Emma Roberts will be next seen in the upcoming film, Space Cadet. Per IMDB, it is a comedy movie centered around a Florida girl who becomes the NASA Space Program's "only hope" after a fluke puts her in training with other candidates who may have better resumés, but don't have her smarts, heart, and moxie."

Space Cadet is set to premiere on July 14 on Amazon Prime Video.