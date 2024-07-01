Who is Eva Amurri? Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri's daughter marries chef Ian Hock

Actress and lifestyle blogger Eva Amurri got married to chef Ian Hock, on Saturday, June 29, 2024. PEOPLE reported that Eva, who is the founder of Happily Eva After, had her wedding with Ian, in Windrift Hall in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Eva had previously uploaded a post on Instagram in October 2023, sharing a photo of the couple along with her children from her previous marriage with a heartfelt caption taken from Clementine Von Radics' Mouthful Of Forevers.

Amid the marriage news, it is worth noting to look at Eva Amurri's career and life. To begin with, the 39-year-old lifestyle blogger is the daughter of Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri. The blogger has a wide range of interests including style, food, and crafting.

Eva Amurri's career and personal life explored

39-year-old Eva Amurri was born on March 15, 1985, in New York City. Her parents are Italian director Franco Amurri and American actress Susan Sarandon. The blogger was, however, raised primarily by her mum and Tim Robbins, who was Susan's long-term partner. Eva had attended Friends Seminary and then graduated from Brooklyn's Saint Ann's School and Rhode Island's Brown University.

Eva first made a film appearance in the 1992 movie Bob Roberts. She appeared in several other films, over the years including Dead Man Walking, Anywhere But Here, That's My Boy, Mothers And Daughters, and The Life Before Her Eyes, to name a few. Eva was also a part of a number of series like FRIENDS, How I Met Your Mother, Fish Hooks, House, The Mindy Project, The Secret Life Of Marilyn Monroe, and many more.

The 2002 movie The Banger Sisters, which starred Eva's mother, Susan, had the involvement of the blogger as well. In 2015, she began her blog. In the blog, Eva revealed her struggles with anxiety disorder. The blogger was initially married to Kyle Martino, and the union lasted from 2011 till 2019 when she announced her separation from Martino.

In the blog, she gave more insights into her relationship with her ex-husband. Eva wrote,

"I have transitioned from a marriage to a co-parenting and deep friendship with my ex-partner of 10 years, which is no easy feat—but so rewarding! I’ve also been learning so much about being vulnerable and opening myself back up to love later in life, and after heartbreak."

She additionally said,

"It’s been a wild ride, but I’m thankful today to have so much clarity on where I want to be headed."

While sharing her motherhood experience, Eva Amurri revealed that there had been moments when she felt lonely. She continued:

"At times I’ve felt guilty for trying to be the kind of Mom I want to be: one who can enjoy my life, take care of myself, and be a multifaceted, entrepreneurial woman—while also being a loving Mother and well-balanced human."

More about Eva Amurri and chef Ian Hock's wedding

Eva Amurri and Ian Hock got engaged last year on February 20. The couple announced the engagement and revealed that the proposal took place in Paris. In an Instagram post, she wrote,

"My Heart’s Been Borrowed And Yours Has Been Blue. All’s Well That Ends Well To End Up With You... Those who know us know so well what this moment means to us. We are so so so happy. Can’t wait to spend all the rest of our days together."

The couple was seen spending time and walking together in the French city.

The couple had a French-styled garden party wedding. BRIDES reported that the wedding had about 40 guests. Eva spoke to PEOPLE about her wedding and revealed that the couple intended to make the occasion all about their family and children. She added that they had especially spoken to the officiant to ensure that the occasion was extremely personal. She said,

"We also didn’t have any bridal party besides the kids, and it was perfect. Major (Eva’s son) walked me down the aisle, which was an experience I’ll never forget."

Eva Amurri further shared her experience with her second wedding. According to her, the planning procedure was easier for her, since she had been married once previously. The family of five are now ready to start afresh and fans have wished the couple on their beginning.

